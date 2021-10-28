AMD EPYC 'Turin' Zen 5 CPU: 256C/512T, up to 600W on TSMC 3nm tech

AMD's next-next-gen EPYC 'Turin' CPUs will use Zen 5 architecture: up to 256 cores and 512 threads, 600W of power, on TSMC 3nm.

Intel might have just launched its 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs but AMD is stealing headlines with its from-the-future EPYC "Turin" CPUs which will be based on the Zen 5 architecture.

AMD's next-next-gen EPYC "Turin" CPUs on the Zen 5 architecture will boast up to 256 cores and 512 threads, with all of that silicon having up to 600W of power at its hands. AMD will be using a stacked 3D chiplet design with EPYC "Turin", an evolution of what we'll see in the new EPYC "Milan-X" CPUs later this year.

AMD's upcoming EPYC "Genoa" CPUs will have up to 96 cores and 192 threads on the Zen 4 architecture and supports huge 12-channel DDR5 memory. The leap from AMD's EPYC "Genoa" CPUs to the next-gen EPYC "Turin" will be equally as large: Turin will use the Zen 5 architecture, could boast PCIe 6.0 connectivity, and an insane 256 cores and 256 threads on a single CPU.

AMD's next-gen EPYC "Genoa" CPUs will arrive on the LGA 6096 socket, which is going to be gigantic -- the largest socket that AMD has ever made. AMD has previously had LGA 4094 socket chips, and LGA 2002 chips... but LGA 6096 is going to be big, big, big.

The peak power for an LGA 6096 SP5 socket is rated up to 700W, but that only lasts for 1ms -- peak power sits at 10ms for 440W, while peak power with PCC at 600W. If these limits are exceeded, then the EPYC "Genoa" CPUs over this limit will return to their power limits within 30ms.

We should expect AMD to launch its next-next-gen EPYC "Turin" CPUs sometime in 2024-2025, so we're a while away for now but it is quite exciting: 256 cores and 512 threads, DDR5 support, possible (probable) PCIe 6.0 support, up to 600W per CPU, and TSMC's new 3nm process node.