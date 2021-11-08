All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD secures Meta as a client, EPYC processors will power the metaverse

AMD has announced that Meta is the latest company to use their AMD EPYC CPUs to power their data centers, and the metaverse.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Nov 8 2021 6:43 PM CST
AMD announced its next-gen Zen 4-based EPYC "Genoa" CPUs today at its Accelerated Data Center event, as well as the world's first MCM-based "Aldebaran" GPU that will power AMD's new Instinct MI250X and MI250 accelerators.

AMD also had a huge announcement in that they have secured Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, as a new customer. Meta will be using AMD EPYC CPUs inside of its data centers, and from that news alone AMD shares skyrocketed over 11%.

The company showed off its new 3rd Gen EPYC CPUs that have AMD's exciting new V-Cache technology, with the EPYC "Genoa" CPUs launching with up to 96 cores in Q1 2022. AMD EPYC "Genoa" will be followed up with AMD "Bergamo" that will have the newer Zen 4c architecture and a hugely boosted CPU core count of 128 cores and 256 threads.

AMD explains: "AMD announced Meta is the latest major hyperscale cloud company that has adopted AMD EPYC CPUs to power its data centers. AMD and Meta worked together to define an open, cloud-scale, single-socket server designed for performance and power efficiency, based on the 3rd Gen EPYC processor. Further details will be discussed at the Open Compute Global Summit later this week".

