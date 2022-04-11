AMD SP5 socket teased: LGA 6096 will house monster 128C/256T EPYC CPUs

AMD SP5 socket (LGA 6096) ready for next-gen EPYC 'Genoa' CPUs based on Zen 4, with up to 128 cores and 256 threads of CPU power.

AMD's next-gen SP5 socket is gearing up to take next-gen EPYC "Genoa" CPUs which will be using the new Zen 4 architecture, and now the first pictures of those validation boards are here.

A few next-gen SP5-based motherboards have been teased, with ServeTheHome snapping some photos showing the huge SP5 socket aka LGA 6096. We can see that there is room for the monster 12-channel DDR5 memory, as well as the heavy-duty latching and retention system for the huge SP5 processors.

The new SP5 processors will arrive as the next-gen EPYC "Genoa" CPUs, offering the new Zen 4 architecture and up to an insane 128 cores and 256 threads of processing power.

AMD's next-gen EPYC "Genoa" CPUs will first drop with 96 cores and 192 threads, but later on, we will see EPYC "Bergamo". Bergamo will offer a monster 128 cores and 256 threads of next-gen Zen 4-powered CPU insanity.