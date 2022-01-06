AMD EPYC 'Genoa' CPU teased: LGA 6096 socket, 96 Zen 4 cores, 400W TDP

AMD's next-gen EPYC "Genoa" CPU has been spotted in the flesh, and the handful-of-CPU rocks AMD's next-gen Zen 4 CPU cores -- and up to a huge 96 cores and 192 threads of it -- on the new LGA 6096 socket.

The new CPU will rock up to 96 cores in its first form, with up to 12 CCDs on a single package -- AMD will have support for a huge 12-channel DDR5 memory that will support up to 12TB of DDR5 in total. We're also going to have PCIe 5.0 support, with AMD EPYC "Genoa" CPUs supported with up to 400W TDP.

The new SP5 socket is a big deal, but man the AMD EPYC "Genoa" CPU is a big boi CPU... the next-gen LGA 6096 socket will handle the huge 6096 pins that the new EPYC "Genoa" CPUs will have. TSMC will handle fabbing the new EPYC "Genoa" CPUs on their new 5nm process node, while the new Zen 4 CPU architecture will be spinning around inside of the next-gen silicon.

AMD has confirmed that its next-gen EPYC "Genoa" CPU will launch in 2022 and that it is currently sampling chips to customers now -- which explains the leak, and beautiful photo of that magnificent beast CPU.