AMD EPYC 'Genoa' Zen 4 CPU + mammoth SP5 socket smile for the camera

AMD's next-gen Zen 4-based EPYC 'Genoa' CPU teased in the flesh, along with its new SP5 package and monster new LGA-6096 socket.

Published Sun, Jul 10 2022 8:48 PM CDT
AMD's next-gen EPYC "Genoa" CPUs are coming soon, with the monster new Zen 4-based EPYC "Genoa" CPU spotted in the flesh with its new SP5 package, and huge LGA-6096 socket.

The new pictures of AMD's upcoming EPYC "Genoa" CPU are from "YuuKi_AnS" and were posted on Reddit, showing the 96-core, 192-thread CPU in all its glory. Not only that, but the new SP5 package and huge LGA-6096 socket are delicious to see as a tech nerd, but man... that heat sink.

AMD's new SP5 heat sink is absolutely mammoth, bloody huge... with 8 torx screws holding down the beast. The new 96-core EPYC "Genoa" CPU has a 360W TDP, so AMD is providing the cooling chops to keep its Zen 4-based processor as cool as possible. The new EPYC "Genoa" CPU has a 50% increase in CPU cores, and 28% boost in TDP compared to the Zen 3-based EPYC "Milan" CPU.

AMD is expected to launch its next-gen EPYC "Genoa" CPU based on the Zen 4 architecture later this year in Q4 2022, ahead of Intel's next-gen Xeon "Sapphire Rapids" CPU. AMD and Intel are shipping both their EPYC "Genoa" and Xeon "Sapphire Rapids" CPUs to customers early, for either early deployment or for testing out its new silicon.

Question is, where's mine? LOL

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

