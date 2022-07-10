AMD EPYC 'Genoa' Zen 4 CPU + mammoth SP5 socket smile for the camera
AMD's next-gen Zen 4-based EPYC 'Genoa' CPU teased in the flesh, along with its new SP5 package and monster new LGA-6096 socket.
AMD's next-gen EPYC "Genoa" CPUs are coming soon, with the monster new Zen 4-based EPYC "Genoa" CPU spotted in the flesh with its new SP5 package, and huge LGA-6096 socket.
The new pictures of AMD's upcoming EPYC "Genoa" CPU are from "YuuKi_AnS" and were posted on Reddit, showing the 96-core, 192-thread CPU in all its glory. Not only that, but the new SP5 package and huge LGA-6096 socket are delicious to see as a tech nerd, but man... that heat sink.
AMD's new SP5 heat sink is absolutely mammoth, bloody huge... with 8 torx screws holding down the beast. The new 96-core EPYC "Genoa" CPU has a 360W TDP, so AMD is providing the cooling chops to keep its Zen 4-based processor as cool as possible. The new EPYC "Genoa" CPU has a 50% increase in CPU cores, and 28% boost in TDP compared to the Zen 3-based EPYC "Milan" CPU.
AMD is expected to launch its next-gen EPYC "Genoa" CPU based on the Zen 4 architecture later this year in Q4 2022, ahead of Intel's next-gen Xeon "Sapphire Rapids" CPU. AMD and Intel are shipping both their EPYC "Genoa" and Xeon "Sapphire Rapids" CPUs to customers early, for either early deployment or for testing out its new silicon.
Question is, where's mine? LOL
