AMD's next-gen Zen 6 has three CCD configs: 8, 16, 32 cores per CCD for future Zen 6 CPUs

AMD's next-gen Zen 5 processors will be launched at Computex 2024 next month, while next-next-gen Zen 6 processors are being teased with 32 cores per CCD.

In some new posts on X from leakers "Kepler_L2" and "InstLatX64" we're discovering the Zen 5 and Zen 6 core configurations, with Zen 5 hitting in just a few weeks time. Zen 5 and Zen 5c cores are expected to both be smaller than existing Zen 4 cores, which means there'll be more room to fire more CCDs on the CPU package.

Zen 4 has up to 12 CCDs while Zen 4c had up to 8 CCDs on the flagship EPYC processors, with two CCDs that had each had 8 cores for up to 128 cores and 256 threads of CPU power. The next-generation Zen 5 processors will have up to 16 CCDs on Zen 5 and up to 12 CCDs on Zen 5c, with Zen 5 keeping the same single CCX design within the CCD with a total of 8 cores for up to 128 cores, while Zen 5c processors have a single CCX with up to 16 cores for up to 192 cores in total.

Now we're hearing about the future-gen Zen 6 core architecture being available in three different CCD configurations: 8 cores per CCD, 16 cores per CCD, and 32 cores per CCD. With the 16 cores per CCD, there would be 32 cores and 64 threads of Zen 6 CPU power on a dual CCD part.

On the consumer side of things, we've heard in previous rumors that Zen 6 consumer CPUs are codenamed "Medusa" and that they'll feature integrated RNDA 5 graphics with 2.5D interconnect technology, moving away from the multi-die design of previous generations.

We should expect future-gen Threadripper and EPYC processors based on Zen 6 to benefit greatly from 32 cores on a single CCD, because it'll open us up to the world of 256 cores and 512 threads of Zen 5 CPU power on a single chip. On the consumer side, it would be fantastic to see a high-core-count CPU with 16 cores and 32 threads on a single CCD, with next-generation 3D V-Cache.

Zen 5C: up to 12 CCDs / 16 Cores Per CCD / 1 CCX per CCD = up to 192 cores

Zen 4C: up to 8 CCDs / 16 Cores Per CCD / 2 CCX per CCD = up to 128 cores

Zen 5: up to 16 CCDs / 8 Cores Per CCD / 1 CCX per CCD = up to 128 cores

Zen 4: up to 12 CCDs / 8 Cores Per CCD / 1 CCX per CCD = up to 96 cores

AMD's current-gen Ryzen 7 7800X3D features a single CCD with 8 cores and 16 threads of Zen 4 processing power with second-generation 3D V-Cache, and it's the best gaming CPU that the company offers, and an incredible competitor against virtually all of Intel's CPU offerings right now (and downright destroys Intel in power consumption and heat generation).

A next-gen Zen 6-based 16-core, 32-thread CPU with next-gen 3D V-Cache would be stellar.