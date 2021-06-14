AMD Zen 4: next-gen CPUs with 128 cores, 256 threads + 12-channel DDR5

Up until now, we've been expecting AMD's next-gen Zen 4 architecture to have CPU cores topping out at the 96-core mark, but according to new rumors that's not the top -- 128 cores is the peak for Zen 4.

AMD's next-gen Zen 4 architecture will reportedly offer up to 128 cores and 256 threads, with the next-gen AMD EPYC "Genoa" CPUs offering up to 96 cores and 192 threads on the Zen 4 architecture. Genoa will still have 96 cores, but whatever this new CPU is, it won't be Genoa with its 128 cores and 256 threads.

A new Zen 4-powered EPYC or Threadripper CPU with 128C/256T will also support up to 12-channel DDR5-5200 memory. The current mockups of the AMD Genoa CPU have it with 12 CCDs, so a tweaked chip (and real, not the mockup) with room for 16 CCDs would unleash the 128 cores and 256 threads, up from the 96 cores and 192 threads with the 12 CCDs mockup of Genoa.