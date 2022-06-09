AMD confirms EPYC 'Genoa-X' has 1GB+ L3 cache, 96 x Zen 4 cores on 5nm
AMD's next-gen EPYC 'Genoa-X' CPU has up to 96 Zen 4 cores on 5nm tech, and over 1GB of L3 cache per socket -- confirms AMD.
AMD revealed some more details about its upcoming 4th Gen EPYC "Genoa-X" CPU family at its Financial Day 2022 event, and boy, it packs some beef.
The new AMD EPYC "Genoa-X" processor is based on the new Zen 4 architecture, packing the new AMD 3D V-Cache technology... driving up to over 1GB of L3 cache which is pure cache insanity. Even the kick ass EPYC "Milan-X" CPU has 768MB of L3 cache and that was great, but 1GB+ is a huge step up for AMD.
AMD will be using the monster new SP5 socket (LGA 6096) for its EPYC "Genoa-X" CPU, offering both DDR5 support and new PCIe 5.0 technology. AMD has also now confirmed up to 96 cores based on the Zen 4 architecture, and that it's "optimized for technical computing and databases" and drops "in 2023". We already know that Meta (Facebook) will be using EPYC CPUs for the metaverse.
- Read more: AMD EPYC 'Genoa' CPU teased: LGA 6096 socket, 96 Zen 4 cores, 400W TDP
- Read more: AMD SP5 socket teased: LGA 6096 will house monster 128C/256T EPYC CPUs
- Read more: AMD EPYC 'Genoa' supports up to 12TB (yes, 12 terabytes) of DDR5 RAM
- Read more: AMD EPYC 'Turin' Zen 5 CPU: 256C/512T, up to 600W on TSMC 3nm tech
- Read more: AMD: our next-gen EPYC 'Genoa' CPU has 96 cores on Zen 4 architecture
- Read more: AMD Zen 4: next-gen CPUs with 128 cores, 256 threads + 12-channel DDR5
- Read more: AMD secures Meta as a client, EPYC processors will power the metaverse
Similar News
- > NEXT STORY: NASA announces new hallmark investigation into UFOs and their origins
- < PREVIOUS STORY: Neil Druckmann is directing new secret project at Naughty Dog