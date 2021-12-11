All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD EPYC 'Genoa' supports up to 12TB (yes, 12 terabytes) of DDR5 RAM

AMD's next-gen EPYC 'Genoa' Zen 4-based CPU supports up to an insane 12TB of DDR5-4000 RAM, using 12TB of 3DS RDIMM modules.

Published Sat, Dec 11 2021 7:11 PM CST
AMD's next-gen EPYC "Genoa" CPU is now rolling out to customers, with new documents teasing the Zen 4-powered platform will support up to a truly bonkers 12TB of RAM. Yes, twelve freaking gigabytes of RAM.

In some new documents, first posted by Hans de Vries shows a diagram of a Titanite 2P2G system, packing not just one, but two of AMD's next-gen EPYC "Genoa" SP5 CPUs. Each of the chips supports 12 DDR5 modules, as well as having PCIe 5.0 support.

As for the AMD EPYC "Genoa" CPU and motherboard, it will support up to 384GB of DDR5-5200 RAM with RDIMMs. The CPUs will support up to 6TB of DDR5-4800 with LRDIMMs, but when 3DS RDIMMs (3DS taps through-silicon vias) is used we're looking at up to 12TB at DDR5-4000 speeds.

AMD is shipping its new EPYC "Genoa" Zen 4-based CPUs to customers and a full launch will happen early in 2022.

