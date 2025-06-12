AMD confirms next-gen EPYC 'Venice' Zen 6 CPU has 256 cores, will debut in 2026

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.
AMD has confirmed its next-gen Zen 6-based EPYC "Venice" and next-next-gen Zen 7-based EPYC "Verano" CPUs are cooking right now, with up to 256 cores on its upcoming Zen 6-based EPYC "Venice" CPU.
During its keynote today at its Advancing AI event, AMD confirmed not only its next-gen EPYC processors but also next-gen Instinct AI series GPU family lineups. AMD launched its new Instinct MI350 series today as well as teasing its next-gen Instinct MI400 series, which will boast HBM4 memory launching in 2026.
AMD's upcoming Zen 6-based EPYC "Venice" CPUs will feature two different variants: a standard Zen 6 variant and a denser Zen 6c variant, which will be featured in the SP7 and SP8 sockets, with the former aimed at higher-end solutions, and the latter at entry-level servers. The new platform will feature 16-channel and 12-channel memory support, too.
AMD will be fabbing its new EPYC "Venice" CPUs on TSMC's new 2nm process node, offering up to 2x the CPU-to-GPU bandwidth, with a 70% gen-on-gen performance uplift, as well as up to 1.6TB/sec of memory bandwidth. AMD says that it will be using its new Zen 6-based EPYC "Venice" CPUs, new Instinct MI400 series AI GPUs, and Vulcano FPGAs inside of its new Helios data center racks in 2026.
- EPYC 9006 "Venice" With Zen 6C: 256 cores, 512 threads + up to 8 CCDs
- EPYC 9005 "Turin" With Zen 5C: 192 cores, 384 threads + up to 12 CCDs
- EPYC 9006 "Venice" With Zen 5: 96 cores, 192 threads + up to 8 CCDs
- EPYC 9005 "Turin" With Zen 5: 96 cores, 192 threads + up to 16 CCDs