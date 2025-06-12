AMD confirms next-gen EPYC 'Venice' Zen 6 CPU has 256 cores, will debut in 2026

AMD confirms its next-gen Zen 6-based EPYC 'Venice' CPUs will have 256 cores in 2026, while Zen 7-based EPYC 'Verano' launches with Instinct MI500 in 2027.

AMD has confirmed its next-gen Zen 6-based EPYC "Venice" and next-next-gen Zen 7-based EPYC "Verano" CPUs are cooking right now, with up to 256 cores on its upcoming Zen 6-based EPYC "Venice" CPU.

During its keynote today at its Advancing AI event, AMD confirmed not only its next-gen EPYC processors but also next-gen Instinct AI series GPU family lineups. AMD launched its new Instinct MI350 series today as well as teasing its next-gen Instinct MI400 series, which will boast HBM4 memory launching in 2026.

AMD's upcoming Zen 6-based EPYC "Venice" CPUs will feature two different variants: a standard Zen 6 variant and a denser Zen 6c variant, which will be featured in the SP7 and SP8 sockets, with the former aimed at higher-end solutions, and the latter at entry-level servers. The new platform will feature 16-channel and 12-channel memory support, too.

AMD will be fabbing its new EPYC "Venice" CPUs on TSMC's new 2nm process node, offering up to 2x the CPU-to-GPU bandwidth, with a 70% gen-on-gen performance uplift, as well as up to 1.6TB/sec of memory bandwidth. AMD says that it will be using its new Zen 6-based EPYC "Venice" CPUs, new Instinct MI400 series AI GPUs, and Vulcano FPGAs inside of its new Helios data center racks in 2026.