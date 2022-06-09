NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition teased with triple-fan cooler
NVIDIA's next-gen AD102-powered GeForce RTX 4090 Ti, RTX 4090 teased with triple-fan cooler reference board for AD102 GPU.
NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs are still a few months away, but now we're hearing more about a chunky reference cooler with a triple-fan design.
According to leaker "kopite7kimi" who teases said: "at least, they designed a triple-fan cooler for reference board of AD102". If you look at all of the custom GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards -- where I've benched both the MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X and ASUS ROG Strix LC GeForce RTX 3090 Ti OC Edition -- both with chunky triple-slot-and-beyond coolers.
This isn't really news, as we already heard that AIB partners were "preparing 4.5-slot coolers" for an "undisclosed" NVIDIA GPU from leaker Tom @ Moore's Law is Dead. Now, leaker "kopite7kimi" says that NVIDIA has a beefy reference cooler with a triple-fan cooler. We might not see this turn into a reality, but it wouldn't surprise me whatsoever.
AD102 GPU = powers the flagship GeForce RTX 4090 Ti and GeForce RTX 4090... the two flagship GPUs from NVIDIA. I would expect a truly insane reference card for NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace-based flagship GPU. Anything less would be kinda disappointing now.
