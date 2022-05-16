All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090: 16128 CUDA cores, 2x faster than RTX 3090

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090: AD102-300 GPU with 16128 CUDA cores + 24GB of GDDR6X at 24Gbps + 450W power is 2x faster than RTX 3090.

@anthony256
Published Mon, May 16 2022 8:02 PM CDT
The rumor mill for next-gen GPUs runs harder than ever before in silicon history, with fresh rumors on NVIDIA's upcoming flagship GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card.

The new GeForce RTX 4090 with an Ada Lovelace-based AD102-300 GPU rocking 16128 CUDA cores, 24GB of GDDR6X memory at 24Gbps, and a 450W TDP will reportedly pack twice the performance of the GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card.

This is according to leaker "kopite7kimi" on Twitter, who said: "OK, let's do a new summary. RTX 4090, AD102-300, 16128FP32, 21Gbps 24G GDDR6X, 450W, ~2x3090. I am disappointed with RDNA3. That's all". This lower 450W power news flies in the face of previous 600W power claims... as the RTX 4090 (450W) is now rumored to be twice as fast as the RTX 3090 (350W). That's a huge achievement for only 100W increase in TDP.

It was only days ago that kopite7kimi said that the RTX 4090 in the form of the "PG137/139-SKU330" which uses the "AD102-300" GPU, has 24GB of GDDR6X memory at 21Gbps, and of course: 600W of power. But the new RTX 4090 isn't the only GPU that the leaker is providing more details on, but also the upcoming RTX 4070, too.

  • RTX 4090, PG137/139-SKU330, AD102-300, 21Gbps 24G GDDR6X, 600W
  • RTX 4070, PG141-SKU341, AD104-400, 18Gbps 12G GDDR6, 300W

NVIDIA's upcoming "mid-range" GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card uses -- at least according to these leaks -- the "PG141-SKU341" PCB with the "AD104-400" GPU. We can expect up to 12GB of GDDR6 (non-X) memory at 18Gbps, with up to 300W of power.

We should expect AD104 GPU to have 7680 CUDA cores, 12GB of GDDR6 memory on a 192-bit memory interface, and 300W of power. Right now, the RTX 3070 Ti uses a 290W TDP (in reference form) but we should expect RTX 3080 Ti levels of performance, for 10W more power. Awesome stuff.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

