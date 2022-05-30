All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA launch rumor: GeForce RTX 4090 first, RTX 4080 + RTX 4070 after

NVIDIA reportedly launching the higher-end GeForce RTX 4090 first, followed by RTX 4080 and RTX 4070... makes sense to fight AMD.

@anthony256
Published Mon, May 30 2022 4:53 AM CDT
We might be consumed with CPU news with AMD's upcoming Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 series CPUs, teasing a 16-core engineering sample at 5.5GHz+ but now we're back to GPU rumors again with NVIDIA reportedly launching the higher-end GeForce RTX 4090 first.

According to the latest from leaker "kopite7kimi", NVIDIA will reportedly launch the GeForce RTX 4090 first, then the GeForce RTX 4080 and GeForce RTX 4070 after. This would break tradition, as NVIDIA normally launches the x080 and x070 series GPUs first, followed by the x090 series GPU... but the RTX 4090 launching first makes sense.

AMD is gearing up its new RDNA 3-powered Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs wiht the Navi 31-based purported Radeon RX 7970 XT graphics card set to go toe-to-toe and evne possibly beat NVIDIA's new flagship GPU. This makes sense for NVIDIA to launch this new GeForce RTX 4090 first if the purported Radeon RX 7970 XT is going to dominate. NVIDIA will want to strike first with the best, while the Ada Lovelace GPU iron (well, silicon) is hot.

The last we heard on the GeForce RTX 4090 is that the AD102-powered GPU would pack 16128 CUDA cores, 24GB of GDDR6X memory at 24Gbps, and a 450W TDP. Performance-wise, we're looking at twice the performance of the GeForce RTX 3090... impressive stuff.

Onwards to the launch... your turn, AMD. Bring on the GPU wars of 2022 + 2023.

NVIDIA launch rumor: GeForce RTX 4090 first, RTX 4080 + RTX 4070 after 516 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

