NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 latest spec rumor: 24GB GDDR6X @ 21Gbps, 600W+
NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4090 rumored specs: PG137/139-SKU330, AD102-300 GPU + 24GB of GDDR6X @ 21Gbps and 600W of power.
NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4090 is once again in the headlines, with new leaks on the GPU teasing that the next-gen AD102-300 GPU will have 24GB of GDDR6X memory @ 21Gbps.
In new leaks from "kopite7kimi" we're being told that the GeForce RTX 4090 will use the same AD102 GPU as the higher-end GeForce RTX 4090 Ti, but will have some things cut down of course. Even in its cut down form, AD102 will still offer a 71% increase in CUDA core count over GA102 (the GPU that powers the RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3090, RTX 3090 Ti).
- Read more: NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 4090: AD102 could push 100 TFLOPs+
- Read more: NVIDIA testing insane next-gen AD102 GPU: freaking 900W power!!!
- Read more: NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 4090, AD102 GPU: PCIe 4.0, not PCIe 5.0
- Read more: NVIDIA's new AD102-based GeForce RTX 4090: 600W+ power usage CONFIRMED
- Read more: NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace 'AD102' GPU 'has started testing'
kopite7kimi says that the RTX 4090 that is getting more leaked details is the "PG137/139-SKU330" which uses the "AD102-300" GPU, has 24GB of GDDR6X memory at 21Gbps, and of course: 600W of power. But the new RTX 4090 isn't the only GPU that the leaker is providing more details on, but also the upcoming RTX 4070, too.
- RTX 4090, PG137/139-SKU330, AD102-300, 21Gbps 24G GDDR6X, 600W
- RTX 4070, PG141-SKU341, AD104-400, 18Gbps 12G GDDR6, 300W
NVIDIA's upcoming "mid-range" GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card uses -- at least according to these leaks -- the "PG141-SKU341" PCB with the "AD104-400" GPU. We can expect up to 12GB of GDDR6 (non-X) memory at 18Gbps, with up to 300W of power.
We should expect AD104 GPU to have 7680 CUDA cores, 12GB of GDDR6 memory on a 192-bit memory interface, and 300W of power. Right now, the RTX 3070 Ti uses a 290W TDP (in reference form) but we should expect RTX 3080 Ti levels of performance, for 10W more power. Awesome stuff.
- Read more: NVIDIA could skip GeForce RTX 40 series, right into RTX 50 series GPUs
- Read more: NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 4090 rumored to use new GDDR7 memory
- Read more: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 rumored with 'Infinity Cache' style cache
- Read more: NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 4090: 4K gaming at insane 400FPS+ teased