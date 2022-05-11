NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 latest spec rumor: 24GB GDDR6X @ 21Gbps, 600W+

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4090 is once again in the headlines, with new leaks on the GPU teasing that the next-gen AD102-300 GPU will have 24GB of GDDR6X memory @ 21Gbps.

In new leaks from "kopite7kimi" we're being told that the GeForce RTX 4090 will use the same AD102 GPU as the higher-end GeForce RTX 4090 Ti, but will have some things cut down of course. Even in its cut down form, AD102 will still offer a 71% increase in CUDA core count over GA102 (the GPU that powers the RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3090, RTX 3090 Ti).

kopite7kimi says that the RTX 4090 that is getting more leaked details is the "PG137/139-SKU330" which uses the "AD102-300" GPU, has 24GB of GDDR6X memory at 21Gbps, and of course: 600W of power. But the new RTX 4090 isn't the only GPU that the leaker is providing more details on, but also the upcoming RTX 4070, too.

RTX 4090, PG137/139-SKU330, AD102-300, 21Gbps 24G GDDR6X, 600W

RTX 4070, PG141-SKU341, AD104-400, 18Gbps 12G GDDR6, 300W

NVIDIA's upcoming "mid-range" GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card uses -- at least according to these leaks -- the "PG141-SKU341" PCB with the "AD104-400" GPU. We can expect up to 12GB of GDDR6 (non-X) memory at 18Gbps, with up to 300W of power.

We should expect AD104 GPU to have 7680 CUDA cores, 12GB of GDDR6 memory on a 192-bit memory interface, and 300W of power. Right now, the RTX 3070 Ti uses a 290W TDP (in reference form) but we should expect RTX 3080 Ti levels of performance, for 10W more power. Awesome stuff.