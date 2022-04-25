All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 4090, AD102 GPU: PCIe 4.0, not PCIe 5.0

NVIDIA's next-gen AD102 GPU, which will power the GeForce RTX 4090, is PCIe 4.0... not PCIe 5.0 like previous rumors have stated.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Apr 25 2022 7:48 PM CDT   |   Updated Mon, Apr 25 2022 7:58 PM CDT
NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card will be using the AD102 GPU based on the new Ada Lovelace GPU architecture, but now we are hearing it will NOT be based on PCIe 5.0... but rather PCIe 4.0 instead.

The new NVIDIA Hopper GPU architecture that was revealed in March 2022 has support for the new PCIe 5.0 standard, but the new consumer-focused Ada Lovelace GPUs including the new GeForce RTX 4090, will be using the current PCIe 4.0 standard.

AMD and Intel's new platforms launching this year -- AMD with its "Raphael" Zen 4-powered Ryzen 7000 series CPUs, and Intel with its 13th Gen Core "Rocket Lake" CPUs -- will be supporting the next-gen PCIe 5.0 standard. Intel already has DDR5 + PCIe 5.0 support on its new flagship Z690-based motherboards, remember.

NVIDIA talked up PCIe 5.0 when it introduced its new Hopper GPU architecture and the new H100 accelerator: "PCIe Gen 5 provides 128 GB/sec total bandwidth (64 GB/sec in each direction) compared to 64 GB/sec total bandwidth (32GB/sec in each direction) in Gen 4 PCIe. PCIe Gen 5 enables H100 to interface with the highest performing x86 CPUs and SmartNICs or data processing units (DPUs)".

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

