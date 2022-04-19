NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace 'AD102' GPU 'has started testing'

NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace "AD102" GPU, which will power the next-gen GeForce RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 graphics cards, has "started testing" according to leaker "kopite7kimi".

We don't know much else outside of that, other than AD102 "has started testing" but we do know that it will have 24GB of GDDR6X memory at 24Gbps (which is another thing kopite7kimi confirmed). Previous rumors pegged the 24GB of GDDR6X at 24Gbps at first, then recently down to 21Gbps, but now it's back to 24Gbps.

The new GeForce RTX 4090 and GeForce RTX 4080 graphics cards should both be powered by the new AD102 GPU, with performance expectations at double the GeForce RTX 3090 and GeForce RTX 3080. Power consumption will be high, with rumors of 500-600W of power consumption on the RTX 4090.

NVIDIA Ada Lovelace "AD102" GPU specs:

The new Ada Lovelace "AD102" GPU will be fabbed on TSMC's new 5nm process node, with a rumored (and very large) 611mm2 die size. We're expecting an insane 18432 CUDA cores (based on the new Ada Lovelace GPU architecture), with 576 TMUs, 196 ROPs, 576 Tensor Cores, and 144 Ray Tracing Acceleration Cores.

We should expect to see 24GB of GDDR6X memory at 24Gbps or beyond, with previous rumors that NVIDIA could opt-in for next-gen GDDR7 memory that begins at 32Gbps. We might see the use of GDDR7 on the refreshed GPUs after the first wave of GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs, with GDDR6X @ 24Gbps most likely.