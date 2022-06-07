All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090: actually OVER twice as fast as the RTX 3090

NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 4090 is reportedly OVER TWICE AS FAST as the GeForce RTX 3090, according to the VERY latest rumors.

Published Tue, Jun 7 2022 7:30 PM CDT
NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4090 is expected to be twice as fast as the second-fastest Ampere flagship -- the GeForce RTX 3090 -- but now we're hearing rumors it'll be OVER twice as fast.

In a new tweet, leaker "kopite7kimi" says that "nothing changed yet" with the GeForce RTX 4090 and that the "performance will be slightly higher than twice the RTX 3090". To clarify, he said "I mean RTX 4090 > 2x RTX 3090". Yeah, it can't get any clearer than that.

We already knew the GeForce RTX 4090 would be twice as fast, but OVER twice as fast isn't too much of a stretch. Not when we're hearing rumors that NVIDIA is testing an even faster AD102-based GPU with up to 800-900W of power. This is a TITAN-class Ada Lovelace GPU... so having headroom between "over twice as fast as the RTX 3090" and a new up-to-900W graphics card is making much, much more sense.

In this rumor, the same leaker said that there is "another full-fat AD102 SKU with 900W TGP, 48G 24Gbps GDDR6X, 2*16pin and higher frequency. But no one knows whether it will become an actual product. Because the test board of AD102 has more than two 16pin connectors, so everything is possible".

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards.

