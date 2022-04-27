NVIDIA testing insane next-gen AD102 GPU: freaking 900W power!!!

NVIDIA is reportedly testing a new board with its new AD102 GPU, powered by the new Ada Lovelace GPU architecture, and this one is a freaking monster.

The new AD102-powered test board rumor is coming from leaker "kopite7kimi" who said that "there is another full-fat AD102 SKU with 900W TGP, 48GB 24Gbps GDDR6X, 2x16pin and higher frequency". So we have an AD102 GPU, 48GB of GDDR6X @ 24Gbps, a very hefty dual 16-pin power setup and an insane 900W of power.

This sounds like a next-gen Ada Lovelace-powered TITAN RTX, especially with 48GB of GDDR6X memory. Even the newest flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti rocks 24GB of GDDR6X, same with the card it replaced: the RTX 3090 also had 24GB of GDDR6X. But dual 16-pin power connectors, 900W of power, and 48GB of VRAM? Yeah, that doesn't sound like a GeForce... at least not yet, maybe in 2024+.

The leaker also provided some more details on the new AD103 GPU, which will reportedly power the GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card -- rocking 16GB of GDDR6X memory and it will have a "similar TGP to GA102". The new AD104 GPU will power the GeForce RTX 4070 and its 12GB of GDDR6 (non-X) memory with a 300W TGP.