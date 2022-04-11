All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA could skip GeForce RTX 40 series, right into RTX 50 series GPUs

NVIDIA could skip over the GeForce RTX 40 series naming scheme, name the next-gen series the GeForce RTX 50 series... fresh rumor.

Published Mon, Apr 11 2022 8:21 PM CDT
NVIDIA has pumped out its last flagship Ampere-based GeForce RTX 30 series GPU, with the release of the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card... but Ada Lovelace isn't too far away now, and a gigantic rumor has just dropped about the new series GPUs.

In a new tweet, leaker @harukaze5719 simply said "RTX 4000 series or RTX 5000 series?" followed up "Well... Whatever...". Alright, so it looks like we have a super-hot rumor that NVIDIA could skip over the GeForce RTX 40 series nomenclature, and into the GeForce RTX 50 series.

I can see this happening given that we're expecting virtually twice the perfgormance out of the flagship AD102-powered GeForce RTX 4090 -- or is that the new GeForce RTX 5090 -- it would feel weird going from the RTX 3090 + RTX 3090 Ti to the RTX 4070 (or RTX 5070) and seeing similar performance, whiel the RTX 4090 (or RTX 5090) only "feels" a little "faster" because its number isn't as high.

This might sound dumb, but it's how it works -- it's why Intel pushed out its Core i3, Core i5, Core i7, and Core i9 processors which saw AMD copy them with the Ryzen 3, Ryzen 5, Ryzen 7, and Ryzen 9 processors. Customers want to see those similar numbers (Core i7 vs Ryzen 7), and if the numbers are heaps far behind the competitor, you'd be surporised how many people that aren't as technically up with it as us, would buy.

In the next 6 months we're going to see AMD's new RDNA 3 architecture powering what should be the Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs... Radeon RX 7000 series versus GeForce RTX 4000 series.... numbers are powerful and the GeForce RTX 5000 series would definitely sound more 'powerful' to the mainstream users out there.

Still, this is a HUGE rumor with no one else backing it up apart from @harukaze5719. Exciting stuff, nonetheless.

