NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 rumor: August launch, RTX 4080 in September
NVIDIA reportedly launching GeForce RTX 4090 in August: after that, GeForce RTX 4080 in September, GeForce RTX 4070 in October.
The GPU rumor mill is spinning back up for NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU architecture, and upcoming GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs... of which, the GeForce RTX 4090 is launching first.
NVIDIA is expected to unleash its new flagship GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card in August, the new GeForce RTX 4080 a month after in September, followed by the GeForce RTX 4070 in October. AIB partners still have significant numbers of GeForce RTX 30 series GPU stock left, so we'll have to see those gone first before a next-gen GPU family can be launched.
We're expected to see NVIDIA to debut the new GeForce RTX 4090, GeForce RTX 4080, and GeForce RTX 4070 all on the same day... but then stagger the launches in the weeks after.
VideoCardz has "some new information on GeForce RTX 40 launch dates" but as per usual with rumors, these are just rumors with VC stating "things might change very quickly". VC reports that they have learned NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4090 and GeForce RTX 4080 graphics cards "may have more in common than previously expected".
NVIDIA is reportedly working on two different Ada Lovelace GPUs for the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080, the AD102 and AD103 GPUs, respectively... but VC reports that "they could actually use the same board: PG139". The SKU designation for the RTX 4090 is "330" while the RTX 4080 is "360" which VC points out is new information.
The last we heard on the GeForce RTX 4090 is that the AD102-powered GPU would pack 16128 CUDA cores, 24GB of GDDR6X memory at 24Gbps, and a 450W TDP. Performance-wise, we're looking at twice the performance of the GeForce RTX 3090... impressive stuff.
Onwards to the launch... your turn, AMD. Bring on the GPU wars of 2022 + 2023.
