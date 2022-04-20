NVIDIA's new AD102-based GeForce RTX 4090: 600W+ power usage CONFIRMED

NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 4090 'confirmed' to have TBP of 600W, 'further along' than other cards, could be 'first' to launch.

NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, which will be powered by the AD102 "Ada Lovelace" GPU, will have a TBP (typical board power) of 600W... and that's in reference form, not in custom AIB form where 600W+ could be in the rear-view mirror.

The rumors are coming from Tom @ Moore's Law is Dead, who said his sources has confirmed the 600W power consumption news. NVIDIA is going to do a "lot of weird things to not lose this generation" to AMD and its next-gen RDNA 3 architecture.

Tom's sources explained: "It seems the top 6000/8000 Lovelace Professional card could use 320-375W. Right now they are testing prototypes at the limits of an EPS 8-pin (375W), or they are even testing some prototypes with a 16-pin connector. It's still 2-slot, and still a blower cooler. So there are limited to what they can cool". The source added: "But this is an unprecedented increase in power for a standard class of professional card".

The leaks continue: "In mid-2021, top Lovelace was expected to be a 400-500W card, but 500W+ was always an option... at this point 500-600W seems incredibly likely. The RTX 4090 will have a TBP of 600W. It also seems to be farther along than the other cards... so this is probably the first one to launch".

What about system integrators (SIs) and OEMs and the 600W power consumption of the next-gen GeForce RTX 4090? Tom talked with some sources in the industry, who said: "Honestly we (major OEM) don't see it as a huge challenge. Now we know we need to support 600W, and so we will".

"If people will notice... a lot of OEMs are suddenly bringing out larger chassis that include much better PSUs for a reason. We're getting ready. 1000W+ PSUs will just be the standard soon".