AIBs 'preparing 4.5-slot coolers' for an 'undisclosed' NVIDIA GPU

NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 4090 Ti custom models are going to be GIGANTIC: AIB partners working on 4.5-slot cooling systems.

@anthony256
Published Thu, May 19 2022 10:21 PM CDT   |   Updated Thu, May 19 2022 10:28 PM CDT
NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs will be released this year, with the mosnter new flagship GeForce RTX 4090 / RTX 4090 Ti shaping up to be quite the gigantic beast.

In recent leaks, we've seen the gargantuan cooling system that the purported GeForce RTX 4090 Ti Founders Edition would use: what looks like a 4-slot cooler. But in his latest video, Tom @ Moore's Law is Dead said that he's been talking with AIBs who said:

"AIBs are preparing 4.5-slot coolers right now for some undisclosed NVIDIA product. Already case-makers are adjusting their designs to support these monsters".

I mean, the new flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti custom GPUs are already gigantic... with AIBs getting to test out higher-end 450-600W+ cooling designs ready for NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU architecture. So a larger, 4-slot and 4.5-slot design shouldn't surprise us... NVIDIA needs to keep the heat off the GPU + GDDR6X + VRMs as much as possible.

AMD on the other hand is going to win efficiency with its RDNA 3-based Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs, in the new flagship Navi 31 GPU. AMD's next-gen Navi 31 is rumored to be an MCD/MCM (multi-chip die or multi-chip module) GPU that should power the flagship Radeon RX 7900/7950/7970 XT graphics cards.

MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 24GB GDRR6X (RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X 24G)

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

