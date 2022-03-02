All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 rumored with 'Infinity Cache' style cache

NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace GPUs could have their own version of AMD Infinity Cache-style L2 cache, 90MB more than Ampere GPUs.

Published Wed, Mar 2 2022 7:10 PM CST
NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU architecture could have a big surprise up its sleeve, with new information that continues to flow from the leaked cache of content that hackers gained access to when they cyberattacked NVIDIA.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 rumored with 'Infinity Cache' style cache 09 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Inside of some of that information are some files that refer to the "Ada" GPUs with 16MB of cache per 64-bit memory bus, up from the 512KB per 32-bit memory on Ampere GPUs. This is a huge change, so the fact that the flagship AD102 GPU has 96MB of cache means it'll have a whopping 90MB more L2 cache than the GA102 Ampere GPU.

AMD has up to 128MB of Infinity Cache on its RDNA 2-based Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs, with the likes of the Radeon RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6900 XT both rocking 128MB Infinity Cache. NVIDIA's next-gen AD102 GPU should power the GeForce RTX 4090, GeForce RTX 4080 Ti, and GeForce RTX 4080 graphics cards if the company keeps its naming system the same.

This would mean the GeForce RTX 4050 would have as much L2 cache as the upcoming (well, if it's ever released) GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card. What a time to be alive, people.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

