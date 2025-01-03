NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 5090 reportedly has 575W TDP, while RTX 5080 has 360W TDP

TL;DR: NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 5090 is expected to feature a 575W TDP, with 21,760 CUDA cores and 32GB of GDDR7 memory, offering up to 2.0TB/sec memory bandwidth. It promises significant performance improvements, especially in 4K gaming and ray tracing, with new DLSS 4 technology enhancing image quality and efficiency. NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 5090 is expected to feature a 575W TDP, with 21,760 CUDA cores and 32GB of GDDR7 memory, offering up to 2.0TB/sec memory bandwidth. It promises significant performance improvements, especially in 4K gaming and ray tracing, with new DLSS 4 technology enhancing image quality and efficiency.

NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 5090 was expected to feature a 600W TDP, but new leaks suggest we'll see a 575W TDP on the company's new ultra-enthusiast graphics card.

In a new post on X, leaker "hongxing202" said "next-gen 90 > 575W" to which reputable leaker "kopite7kimi" replied with "and RTX 5080 360W". NVIDIA's current-gen flagship GeForce RTX 4090 has a 450W TDP, which means the new RTX 5090 has 125W more power at 575W TDP, making for some considerable power draw (and performance).

NVIDIA's flagship ultra-enthusiast GeForce RTX 5090 will feature the GB202 GPU with the full 21,760 CUDA cores (and the first GeForce GPU to sport over 20,000 CUDA cores). We'll have 32GB of ultra-fast GDDR7 memory on a 512-bit memory bus and 1.79TB/sec of memory bandwidth, at a 575W TDP.

Under that is the second-fast Blackwell GPU -- the GeForce RTX 5080 -- with the GB203 GPU and 10,752 CUDA cores, with 16GB of GDDR7 memory on a 256-bit memory bus providing up to 960GB/sec of memory bandwidth (right on the edge of the 1TB/sec memory bandwidth out of the RTX 4090. The RTX 5080 will reportedly have a 360W TDP.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 details so far:

575W TDP on RTX 5090, 360W for RTX 5080: Now we're hearing 575W TDP for the ultra-enthusiast RTX 5090, and 360W for the RTX 5080, with full confirmation at CES 2025 next week.

$2600 pricing: We are expecting pricing of somewhere between $1999 and $2499 in leaks from a few months ago, but newer listings as we get closer to the launch of the GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card have the RTX 5090 32GB priced at $2600 or so, a hefty $1000 increase on the $1599 MSRP of the RTX 4090.

Huge GB202 GPU + PCB leaks: We've seen in recent leaks the gigantic GB202, 16 memory modules of ultra-fast GDDR7 memory, and the new PCIe 5.0 interface on the latest leaks.

20,000+ CUDA cores: With a rumored 21,760 CUDA cores, we're looking at a big upgrade over the 16,384 inside of the RTX 4090. Not just more CUDA cores, but upgraded Blackwell GPU architecture cores over the current Ada Lovelace GPU cores inside of the RTX 4090.

32GB of next-gen GDDR7 memory: NVIDIA is the first to use the ultra-fast GDDR7 memory standard, with the flagship GeForce RTX 5090 pegged to have an incredible 32GB of GDDR7 memory. This is another big upgrade over the RTX 4090 which has 24GB of GDDR6X memory.

Up to 2.0TB/sec memory bandwidth: We're hearing that the RTX 5090 will have a monster 512-bit memory bus, which enables an insane ceiling of up to 2.0TB/sec of memory bandwidth if the RTX 5090 uses 32Gbps GDDR7 memory modules. Another giant upgrade over the RTX 4090 which has 1.0TB/sec of memory bandwidth in comparison.

600W of power: Another big upgrade for the RTX 5090 is the 600W of power, which is another 150W of power on top of the 450W TDP of the RTX 4090. We did see custom models and overclocked RTX 4090 cards pushing up to 600W+ of power, but the RTX 5090 is going to be another level again on top of that. Hopefully we see 600W+++ custom AIB models of the RTX 5090.

4K performance: NVIDIA's next-generation ultimate gaming GPU in the GeForce RTX 5090 should have 50-70% more performance across the board compared to the RTX 4090, especially at the higher-end 4K resolution. 4K 120FPS gaming should be an even easier achievement for the RTX 5090 than it is for the RTX 4090. We've got 4K 240FPS coming this year and in 2025, so the RTX 5090 will be the GPU of choice for 4K 240FPS gaming in the future.

RT performance: This is where the biggest performance improvements of the next-gen Blackwell-based GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs will come: ray tracing. Expect some rather large 2-3x performance gains using RT, probably 4x or more in some cases with the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 against their RTX 40 series counterparts. Throw new DLSS 4 on top, and you've got some wowzers RT performance.

DLSS 4: This is probably my personal favorite part of the excitement of next-gen GPUs from NVIDIA, AI-powered upscaling with a next-gen DLSS 4 that works only on the new Blackwell-based RTX 50 series GPUs. We should expect even higher image quality than offered by DLSS 3.x and new levels of performance with DLSS 4 enabled on a new RTX 5090 or RTX 5080 graphics card.

Power efficiency: NVIDIA's current-gen GeForce RTX 4090 can use anywhere between 450W and 600W of power depending on the model and overclocking, but the new GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs will offer far more performance-per-watt of the leading RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 SUPER graphics cards. Another exciting part to see unravel in the near future.