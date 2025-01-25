All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
CES 2025TT ShowNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Video Cards & GPUs

ASUS ROG GeForce RTX 5090D Astral OC to 3.4GHz with LN2 cooling, uses almost 1000W power

ASUS's new custom GeForce RTX 5090D Astral graphics card has its GB202 GPU overclocked to 3.4GHz on LN2 cooling, uses close to 1000W of power.

ASUS ROG GeForce RTX 5090D Astral OC to 3.4GHz with LN2 cooling, uses almost 1000W power
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: ASUS's GeForce RTX 5090D Astral graphics card, overclocked to 3.4GHz with LN2 cooling, consumes up to 1000W. It features 32GB of GDDR7 memory overclocked to 34Gbps. The card set a new 3DMark FireStrike Ultra world record with 36884 points, surpassing the previous GTX 1080 Ti SLI setup.

ASUS's new flagship GeForce RTX 5090D Astral graphics card has been overclocked to an insane 3.4GHz under LN2 cooling, with up to 1000W of power consumption.

ASUS ROG GeForce RTX 5090D Astral OC to 3.4GHz with LN2 cooling, uses almost 1000W power 203
11

In his new overclocking adventures, ASUS China manager Tony Yu used the new China-exclusive ASUS GeForce RTX 5090 D Astral under LN2 cooling, overclocking the Blackwell GB202 GPU to an astonishing 3.4GHz (well, 3390MHz to be exact). NVIDIA's huge 32GB of GDDR7 memory on the RTX 5090 was overclocked to 34Gbps, an impressive 21% higher than its stock 28Gbps speed.

Under some 3DMark TimeSpy Extreme, FireStrike Ultra, Port Royal, and Wild Life Extreme benchmarks, the overclocked ASUS RTX 5090D Astral offers some impressive performance leaps over the stock RTX 5090.

We have something impressive with the ASUS RTX 5090D Astral overclocked with LN2 cooling, breaking the 3DMark FireStrike Ultra world record, previously held with a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti in a monster 4-way SLI setup. The ASUS RTX 5090D Astral overclocked hits a new world record score of 36884 points in the graphics score of FireStrike Ultra, beating the 34753 points with the 4-way GTX 1080 Ti SLI rig.

ASUS ROG GeForce RTX 5090D Astral OC to 3.4GHz with LN2 cooling, uses almost 1000W power 208
11

But, just as interesting in Tony's overclocking of the ASUS ROG RTX 5090D Astral, were some beautiful die shots of the Blackwell-based GB202 GPU, and the new GDDR7 memory chips on the RTX 5090.

ASUS ROG GeForce RTX 5090D Astral OC to 3.4GHz with LN2 cooling, uses almost 1000W power 207
11

NVIDIA's new Blackwell GB202 GPU is fabbed on the TSMC 4nm process node, with up to 92 billion transistors, 4000 AI TOPs, 380 RT TFLOPs, 125 TFLOPS of FP32 compute, and the fastest GDDR7 memory interface with up to 1.8TB/sec memory bandwidth in stock form with the RTX 5090.

ASUS ROG GeForce RTX 5090D Astral OC to 3.4GHz with LN2 cooling, uses almost 1000W power 206
11
ASUS ROG GeForce RTX 5090D Astral OC to 3.4GHz with LN2 cooling, uses almost 1000W power 303
11

NVIDIA's move to new GDDR7 memory is a massive upgrade over GDDR6X (and GDDR6 non-X) with twice the bandwidth and data rate of G6 memory, with higher frequencies and lower power consumption. GDDR7 memory supports PAM4 signaling and the PCB materials on the new GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs are top-of-the-line from an engineering perspective.

ASUS ROG GeForce RTX 5090D Astral OC to 3.4GHz with LN2 cooling, uses almost 1000W power 205
11
ASUS ROG GeForce RTX 5090D Astral OC to 3.4GHz with LN2 cooling, uses almost 1000W power 302
11

The new NVIDIA Blackwell GB202 GPU measures in at 922mm2 which is a 21% increase in die size based on the same node, with the larger die explaining why we're seeing higher costs on the ultra-enthusiast GeForce RTX 5090 graphics cards. We could expect an RTX 5090 Ti or TITAN RTX graphics card, which is something I absolutely, definitely need to see.

3DMark TimeSpy Extreme (Graphics Score)

  • Quadro RTX A6000 @ 36372 (current)
  • ASUS RTX 5090D Astral with LN2 @ 30270

3DMark Port Royal

  • ASUS RTX 5090D Astral with LN2 @ 43372 (new)
  • RTX 3090 Ti in 2-way SLI @ 36370 (previous)

3DMark FireStrike Ultra (Graphics Score)

  • ASUS RTX 5090D Astral with LN2 @ 36884 (new)
  • GTX 1080 Ti in 4-way SLI @ 34753 (current)
  • RTX 5090 @ 32468
  • RTX 4090 @ 31635

3DMark Wildlife Extreme

  • ASUS RTX 5090D Astral with LN2 @ 117791
  • RTX 4090 @ 110891
Photo of the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card
Best Deals: ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$2529.99 USD
$2497 USD $2589.99 USD
Buy
$2799 USD
$3799 USD $3888 USD
Buy
-
- $4599.99 CAD
Buy
$3131.67 CAD
$3131.67 CAD $2899.99 CAD
Buy
$2529.99 USD
$2497 USD $2589.99 USD
Buy
$2529.99 USD
$2497 USD $2589.99 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/25/2025 at 7:57 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, videocardz.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles