ASUS ROG GeForce RTX 5090D Astral OC to 3.4GHz with LN2 cooling, uses almost 1000W power

ASUS's new custom GeForce RTX 5090D Astral graphics card has its GB202 GPU overclocked to 3.4GHz on LN2 cooling, uses close to 1000W of power.

ASUS's new flagship GeForce RTX 5090D Astral graphics card has been overclocked to an insane 3.4GHz under LN2 cooling, with up to 1000W of power consumption.

In his new overclocking adventures, ASUS China manager Tony Yu used the new China-exclusive ASUS GeForce RTX 5090 D Astral under LN2 cooling, overclocking the Blackwell GB202 GPU to an astonishing 3.4GHz (well, 3390MHz to be exact). NVIDIA's huge 32GB of GDDR7 memory on the RTX 5090 was overclocked to 34Gbps, an impressive 21% higher than its stock 28Gbps speed.

Under some 3DMark TimeSpy Extreme, FireStrike Ultra, Port Royal, and Wild Life Extreme benchmarks, the overclocked ASUS RTX 5090D Astral offers some impressive performance leaps over the stock RTX 5090.

We have something impressive with the ASUS RTX 5090D Astral overclocked with LN2 cooling, breaking the 3DMark FireStrike Ultra world record, previously held with a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti in a monster 4-way SLI setup. The ASUS RTX 5090D Astral overclocked hits a new world record score of 36884 points in the graphics score of FireStrike Ultra, beating the 34753 points with the 4-way GTX 1080 Ti SLI rig.

But, just as interesting in Tony's overclocking of the ASUS ROG RTX 5090D Astral, were some beautiful die shots of the Blackwell-based GB202 GPU, and the new GDDR7 memory chips on the RTX 5090.

NVIDIA's new Blackwell GB202 GPU is fabbed on the TSMC 4nm process node, with up to 92 billion transistors, 4000 AI TOPs, 380 RT TFLOPs, 125 TFLOPS of FP32 compute, and the fastest GDDR7 memory interface with up to 1.8TB/sec memory bandwidth in stock form with the RTX 5090.

NVIDIA's move to new GDDR7 memory is a massive upgrade over GDDR6X (and GDDR6 non-X) with twice the bandwidth and data rate of G6 memory, with higher frequencies and lower power consumption. GDDR7 memory supports PAM4 signaling and the PCB materials on the new GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs are top-of-the-line from an engineering perspective.

The new NVIDIA Blackwell GB202 GPU measures in at 922mm2 which is a 21% increase in die size based on the same node, with the larger die explaining why we're seeing higher costs on the ultra-enthusiast GeForce RTX 5090 graphics cards. We could expect an RTX 5090 Ti or TITAN RTX graphics card, which is something I absolutely, definitely need to see.

3DMark TimeSpy Extreme (Graphics Score)

Quadro RTX A6000 @ 36372 (current)

ASUS RTX 5090D Astral with LN2 @ 30270

3DMark Port Royal

ASUS RTX 5090D Astral with LN2 @ 43372 (new)

RTX 3090 Ti in 2-way SLI @ 36370 (previous)

3DMark FireStrike Ultra (Graphics Score)

ASUS RTX 5090D Astral with LN2 @ 36884 (new)

GTX 1080 Ti in 4-way SLI @ 34753 (current)

RTX 5090 @ 32468

RTX 4090 @ 31635

3DMark Wildlife Extreme