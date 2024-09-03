NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 aims 600W power, RTX 5080 is 10% faster than 4090 at 400W power

NVIDIA's next-generation GeForce RTX 5090 reportedly has a 600W TDP, while the RTX 5080 is pegged at 400W and will have 10% more performance than the current-gen flagship RTX 4090.

In a new post on X by leaker "kopite7kimi" we're learning that there are some new GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" GPU details regarding TDPs on the higher-end RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 graphics cards. The leaker says that the flagship GeForce RTX 5090 will have a 600W TDP, while the RTX 5080 will have a 400W TDP.

VideoCardz confirmed with kopite7kimi that the RTX 5080 is "projected" to show a 1.1x increase in performance over the RTX 4090, but the leaker "did not specify whether this improvement pertains to overall, raster, or ray tracing performance". We've previously heard rumors of the RTX 5090 having a base GPU clock of 2.9GHz+ which would result in around 30% more performance from GPU clocks alone, while Micron itself said its next-gen GDDR7 will have 30% performance gains.

NVIDIA's new fleet of GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" GPUs will be using next-gen GDDR7 memory, so we're going to get performance boosts from the increased power consumption (which will result in higher performance, higher boost clocks) and 30% performance gains from next-gen GDDR7 memory.

RTX 5090 : 600W TDP (+150W compared to RTX 4090)

RTX 5080 : 400W TDP (+80W compared to RTX 4080)

RTX 5070 : 220W TDP (+50W compared to RTX 4070)

RTX 5060 : 170W TDP (+50W compared to RTX 4060 Ti)

RTX 5050: 100W TDP (+50W compared to RTX 4060)

NVIDIA's current-gen flagship GeForce RTX 4090 has a base GPU clock of 2235MHz, so if the RTX 5090 rolls out with a 2.9GHz+ base clock, we're looking at a 30% improvement in base GPU clocks alone. Add on that NVIDIA will be using next-generation GDDR7 memory that Micron has teased will provide 30% gains in gaming in both rasterization and ray tracing, we're in for quite the performance leap with the RTX 5090.

We're expecting to see the next-gen GB202 "Blackwell" GPU inside of the flagship GeForce RTX 5090, with a huge 448-bit memory interface and 28GB of next-gen GDDR7 memory. If we compare this to the 384-bit memory bus and 24GB of GDDR6X memory on the RTX 4090, the excitement for the RTX 5090 is building rather quick.

4K 240FPS gaming shouldn't be out of the question -- not for all games, obviously -- but the new RTX 5090 should carve through 4K 120FPS and 4K 240FPS like a super-hot knife through butter.

GDDR7 details: Samsung has its next-gen GDDR7 memory ready for NVIDIA, with GDDR7 memory speeds of 28Gbps and 32Gbps. We could see the faster 32Gbps GDDR7 on the RTX 5090 and 28Gbps GDDR7 on the RTX 5080, and probably on the rest of the RTX 50 series GPU fleet.

4K performance: NVIDIA's next-generation ultimate gaming GPU in the GeForce RTX 5090 should have 50-70% more performance across the board compared to the RTX 4090, especially at the higher-end 4K resolution. 4K 120FPS gaming should be an even easier achievement for the RTX 5090 than it is for the RTX 4090. We've got 4K 240FPS coming this year and in 2025, so the RTX 5090 will be the GPU of choice for 4K 240FPS gaming in the future.

RT performance: This is where the biggest performance improvements of the next-gen Blackwell-based GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs will come: ray tracing. Expect some rather large 2-3x performance gains using RT, probably 4x or more in some cases with the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 against their RTX 40 series counterparts. Throw new DLSS 4 on top, and you've got some wowzers RT performance.

DLSS 4: This is probably my personal favorite part of the excitement of next-gen GPUs from NVIDIA, AI-powered upscaling with a next-gen DLSS 4 that works only on the new Blackwell-based RTX 50 series GPUs. We should expect even higher image quality than offered by DLSS 3.x and new levels of performance with DLSS 4 enabled on a new RTX 5090 or RTX 5080 graphics card.

Power efficiency: NVIDIA's current-gen GeForce RTX 4090 can use anywhere between 450W and 600W of power depending on the model and overclocking, but the new GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs will offer far more performance-per-watt of the leading RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 SUPER graphics cards. Another exciting part to see unravel in the near future.