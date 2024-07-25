NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 rumor: 48% faster than RTX 4090, TITAN AI is 63% faster than RTX 4090

NVIDIA's next-generation GB202-based TITAN AI and GeForce RTX 5090 graphics cards are 63% and 48% faster than the RTX 4090, respectively, says new rumors.

NVIDIA's next-generation GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" gaming GPUs are not too far away now, with the flagship GeForce RTX 5090 being reportedly up to 48% faster than the current-gen gaming GPU champ, the RTX 4090.

We knew that NVIDIA would be shooting high with performance with the new GeForce RTX 5090, with its new process node, upgraded Blackwell architecture, next-gen GDDR7 memory, when compared to the RTX 4090. NVIDIA would've been fine launching the RTX 4080 on its own at the time, which kept up and beat AMD's flagship RDNA 3-based Radeon RX 7900 XTX.

But they didn't, NVIDIA instead unleashed the beefier GeForce RTX 4090 with more VRAM (24GB versus 16GB) and even more gaming performance. The same goes with the RTX 5090, which is reportedly a monstrous 48% faster than the RTX 4090 according to 'RTX 50 performance targets' from NVIDIA in leaks by RedTechGaming.

We've been hearing whispers of a full-fat GB202 GPU that would arrive as the TITAN AI graphics card, reportedly a whopping 63% faster than the RTX 4090 making the TITAN AI another 15% faster than the already fast next-gen RTX 5090.

GB202 will be deployed on both the GeForce RTX 5090 and purported TITAN AI graphics cards, while GB205 will power the GeForce RTX 5080 and GeForce RTX 4070 graphics cards. GDDR7 will be used on all of NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, offering more bandwidth and high performance and efficiency over previous-gen GDDR6 series memory.

According to the RTX 50 performance targets, NVIDIA is expecting its new GeForce RTX 5080 to be 29% faster than the RTX 4080 SUPER. The new RTX 5070 is expected to be 26% faster than the RTX 4070 SUPER.