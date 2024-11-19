GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs are in short supply as NVIDIA prepares for the RTX 50 Series launch

According to sources GeForce RTX 4070, RTX 4080, and RTX 4090 supply is about to dry up - ahead of the GeForce RTX 50 Series launch in January, 2025.

NVIDIA is rumored to launch its next-gen GeForce RTX 50 Series 'Blackwell' GPUs, including the RTX 5090, RTX 5080, and RTX 5070, in early 2025, with a reveal at CES 2025. Production of the current RTX 40 Series is reportedly being reduced or halted, leading to the limited availability of models.

Nothing is official, and it only is in the tech world once the hardware is ready to go out the door. However, several credible sources are pointing to NVIDIA launching its next-gen gaming-focused GeForce RTX 50 Series 'Blackwell' GPUs in January 2025, with the big reveal happening at CES 2025.

We know the specs and details about the new flagship GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5080, and RTX 5070, right down to chip names and memory configurations. Again, nothing is official, but it looks like NVIDIA is preparing to launch all three in early 2025 - within a few weeks or a month. And with that, Team Green is reportedly already ramping down GeForce RTX 40 Series production to make way for the shiny new GeForce RTX 50 Series.

According to the latest rumors from the Chinese-based Board Channels forum (via Gazlog), which cite AIB partners as the source, the supply of everything from the GeForce RTX 4070 to the GeForce RTX 4090 is about to dry up, and retail stock will be potentially hard to find as we head into the new year.

According to the sources, NVIDIA has already discontinued the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER and the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER to the point where there might not be any "goods to sell in December" (translated). Inventory for both will be cleared out this month, so new enthusiast-grade GPU buyers might have to wait until January 2025 for the GeForce RTX 5080 to arrive. Or look to the second-hand market.

It's even worse for the GeForce RTX 4090, which is apparently no longer available and is currently next to impossible to find at its original MSRP of $1599 USD. Again, people must wait for the GeForce RTX 5090 in January.

The GeForce RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 SUPER are two of the most popular cards in the entire GeForce RTX 40 Series line-up. Their situation is better, but supply will be limited for the rest of the year, with inventory expected to dry up sometime in January. In fact, with the GeForce RTX 5070 expected to launch sometime in February, the popular RTX 4070 line-up could sell out before its arrival.

With no word on when we might see a GeForce RTX 5060, the GeForce RTX 4060 line-up remains unaffected.