NVIDIA's high-end RTX 40 series GPU production slashed by 50% preparing for RTX 50 series GPUs

NVIDIA's high-end GeFore RTX 40 series GPU supply has been slashed by up to 50% in the lead up to next-gen GeForce RTX 50 'Blackwell' GPUs.

NVIDIA is gearing up into the official release of its next-gen Blackwell AI GPU architecture, with reports suggesting the supply of high-end RTX 40 series GPUs has been "significantly reduced" by up to 50% and that supply shortages and price hikes could be expected.

In a new report from UDN, we hear that if the price of NVIDIA graphics cards increases, AIB manufacturers like ASUS, GIGABYTE, MSI, and ASRock are expected to seize the business opportunities as prices increase for consumers.

These companies are key partners of NVIDIA and its AI servers, and as the AI server boom continues (it's really just getting started), board quotations are rising simultaneously, which makes their momentum even more bullish for these Taiwanese companies, adds UDN.

Mainland media and distributors in Taiwan have revealed that high-end GPUs that NVIDIA has locked in to significantly restrict supply this time are mainly the RTX 40 series, "especially the mid-to-high-end series of graphics cards RTX 4070 and above may face serious shortages".

TSMC is busy getting NVIDIA's next-gen Blackwell B100, B200, and GB200 AI chips fabbed, as well as preparing for the company's next-gen GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards, as the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 are expected to launch later this year.

NVIDIA doesn't want to see tons of RTX 40 series GPUs on the market, with inventory piling up as it gears up to launch its RTX 50 series. This means the rumors of production being slashed by up to 50% make sense, with the RTX 4070, RTX 4080, and RTX 4090 production numbers coming down in August. We could expect price hikes on these cards as retailers run out of stock of higher-end RTX 40 series GPUs.