All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Elon Musk: 'If I die under mysterious circumstances, nice knowing ya'

Elon Musk must've frightened the Illuminati, tweets: 'If I die under mysterious circumstances, it's been nice knowin ya'.

@anthony256
Published Sun, May 8 2022 9:33 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Elon Musk is really pushing it... he was stirring things behind the scenes before he purchased Twitter, but since slapping down billions and billions of dollars... Musk is now tweeting: "If I die under mysterious circumstances, it's been nice knowin ya".

Why... why would the CEO of SpaceX, Tesla, and soon Twitter say "If I die under mysterious circumstances, it's been nice knowin ya". He has been coming out against the Illuminati, secret societies, Bill Gates, the WHO (World Health Organization), Ghislaine Maxwell, the mainstream media, and everyone in between.

In a recent tweet from April 23, Musk posted a picture of Bill Gates next to a pregnant man emoji, following it up quickly with a picture of 6 people in cloaks and saying "shadow ban council reviewing tweet". But then a much more recent tweet on May 2, Marc Andreessen said that there was a "secret crew of billionaires and misfits egging [Elon Musk] on behind the scenes".

In that article, I wrote: "Coincidentally, or maybe I just picked it up... but this is the second time in around a week that Elon Musk has been involved in the mention of "shadow" something. Musk posted a picture of Bill Gates and a "pregnant man" emoji and said "in case u need to lose a boner fast" to which he replied to himself with a picture and said "shadow ban council reviewing tweet".

"Now we have The Wall Street Journal with an article titled "The Shadow Crew Who Encouraged Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover" with no mention of the words "shadow crew" in the actual article. Andreessen reiterates the "shadow" crew in his tweet, a week after Musk trolls with the "shadow" ban council and his Bill Gates + pregnant man emoji tweet".

Elon Musk: 'If I die under mysterious circumstances, nice knowing ya' 06 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

The Illuminati: The Secret Society That Hijacked the World

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$17.95
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/8/2022 at 9:33 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.