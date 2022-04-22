All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Elon Musk: 'lose a boner fast' with this pic of Bill Gates 'pregnant'

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweets 'in case u need to lose a boner fast' with a picture of Bill Gates and 'pregnant man' emoji.

@anthony256
Published Fri, Apr 22 2022 11:03 PM CDT   |   Updated Fri, Apr 22 2022 11:12 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Elon Musk is really sending a message to the powers that be with his latest tweet, striking at Bill Gates and saying "in case u need to lose a boner fast" with a picture of Bill and a "pregnant man" emoji.

There's absolutely no context here, it's just the world's richest man -- and soon-to-be owner of Twitter -- trolling one of the other richest men in the world: Bill Gates. But the pregnant man emoji? I mean a conspiracy theorist would have a field day connecting BOTH of the men to Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein, and a million bad people in between... but hey, Musk doesn't like to talk about that.

It can't be a dig at Bill being bigger (fatter, if you don't get triggered by the word) than Elon... Elon is a chunky lad as well. So what exactly is Elon saying here? Is Bill Gates really a woman? Is that why Melinda split up with him? Maybe Melinda is a man, like the rumors of Michelle Obama being a man... I guess we'll have to see what Elon Musk says next.

Wait... he did say something, 37 minutes after his original tweet he said "shadow ban council reviewing tweet"...

Elon Musk: 'lose a boner fast' with this pic of Bill Gates 'pregnant' 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Mr. Robot: The Complete Series [Blu-ray]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$56.31
$56.31$52.96$57.89
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/22/2022 at 11:12 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.