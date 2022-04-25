All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

President Trump says he won't return to Twitter, as Elon Musk buys it

President Trump isn't coming back to Twitter, just as SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk purchases it. Trump will use TRUTH Social.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Apr 25 2022 11:19 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

It's official: Elon Musk has purchased Twitter, with President Trump saying he won't be coming back to the new Musk-owned social networking site.

President Trump says he won't return to Twitter, as Elon Musk buys it 01 | TweakTown.com

President Trump spoke with Fox News on Monday shortly after the SpaceX and Tesla CEO secured his new goodies, where he said: "I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on TRUTH. I hope Elon buys Twitter because he'll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on TRUTH. We're taking in millions of people, and what we're finding is that the response on TRUTH is much better than being on Twitter. Twitter has bots and fake accounts, and we are doing everything we can".

"The bottom line is, no, I am not going back to Twitter".

Remember, President Trump was banned from Facebook and Twitter in January 2021... and virtually every other platform... and was never re-instated. It was thought that with Twitter being purchased by Elon Musk and the billionaire wanting it to be a beacon of free speech, that Trump would return... alas, he won't.

Buy at Amazon

Mr. Robot: The Complete Series [Blu-ray]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$55.43
$55.43$56.46$57.84
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/25/2022 at 11:52 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:foxnews.com, nypost.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.