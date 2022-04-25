President Trump says he won't return to Twitter, as Elon Musk buys it
President Trump isn't coming back to Twitter, just as SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk purchases it. Trump will use TRUTH Social.
It's official: Elon Musk has purchased Twitter, with President Trump saying he won't be coming back to the new Musk-owned social networking site.
President Trump spoke with Fox News on Monday shortly after the SpaceX and Tesla CEO secured his new goodies, where he said: "I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on TRUTH. I hope Elon buys Twitter because he'll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on TRUTH. We're taking in millions of people, and what we're finding is that the response on TRUTH is much better than being on Twitter. Twitter has bots and fake accounts, and we are doing everything we can".
"The bottom line is, no, I am not going back to Twitter".
- Read more: Elon Musk: 'lose a boner fast' with this pic of Bill Gates 'pregnant'
- Read more: Elon Musk secures $46.5 billion financing to acquire Twitter
- Read more: Elon Musk offers $43 billion in HUGE hostile takeover of Twitter
- Read more: Elon Musk buys 9.2% stake in Twitter, stock explodes instantly by 25%
Remember, President Trump was banned from Facebook and Twitter in January 2021... and virtually every other platform... and was never re-instated. It was thought that with Twitter being purchased by Elon Musk and the billionaire wanting it to be a beacon of free speech, that Trump would return... alas, he won't.
Similar News
- > NEXT STORY: Only in Japan: child-like robot created for dentists to train on
- < PREVIOUS STORY: PlayStation 5 gets this long-awaited feature this week