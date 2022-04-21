All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Meta executive Sheryl Sandberg asked MSM to bury Bobby Kotick story

Facebook aka Meta executive Sheryl Sandberg asked Daily Mail to drop their stories against Activision-Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick.

Published Thu, Apr 21 2022 11:09 PM CDT
The dark cloud hanging over Bobby Kotick has been getting thicker and thicker, starting at the end of 2019 before the pandemic kicked off -- in the middle of the Hong Kong protests and China covering it all up -- but I don't forget, and neither does the internet (or Jeffrey Epstein's little black book).

Kotick, who isn't just associated with mystery billionaire ultra-weirdo Jeffrey Epstein -- whose girlfriend and BFF Ghislaine Maxwell is in court right now -- but he used to date Facebook (and now Meta) executive Sheryl Sandberg.

Yeah, well Sheryl used her enormous power to pressure UK outlet the Daily Mail to NOT post stories about her "temporary restraining order" against Kotick in 2014. Kotick dated Sandberg for 3 years until 2019 -- the year when his life started to unravel. The Facebook COO contacted the Daily Mail in 2016 and 2019, putting a brick wall between their stories, and the real-world.

Mao-Lin Shen, a Meta spokesperson, explained: "Sheryl Sandberg never threatened the MailOnline's business relationship with Facebook in order to influence an editorial decision. This story attempts to make connections that don't exist".

The Guardian reports that advisers to Sandberg said that news of the restraining order against Kotick getting out would "damage the Meta executive's reputation as a champion for women". I think there's much more to the story, but sure we'll wrap it up in that nice politically correct bow.

Considering how toxic Activision-Blizzard has been for many years, the walk outs, and the fact that Kotick was on Jeffrey Epstein's "Lolita Express"... well... I think he is getting what he deserves. This story is 100s of times bigger than this small Sandberg story, but whatever it takes for the truth to get out, I say.

NEWS SOURCE:theguardian.com

