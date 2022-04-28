Elon Musk: 'inappropriate' to censor Hunter Biden laptop story

The MSM called Hunter Biden's filthy laptop 'Russian disinformation' but new Twitter owner Elon Musk has other thoughts on it.

Elon Musk has been making waves forever, before the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, and after... through to joking about buying Coca-Cola and putting cocaine back into it (it originally had cocaine in it... people thought this was just a joke).

But the bigger tweet is that leading up to the 2020 presidential election, Joe Biden's son -- Hunter Biden -- had a scandal surrounding his laptop. He took it into a repair shop, the storage was accessed, and lots of incriminating evidence -- some of it of the worst crimes you can commit -- were found. The story was buried by the mainstream media of course, as it put their candidate in the wrong light.

I wasn't the only one disgusted with the censorship of Hunter Biden and his "Laptop From Hell" as President Trump famously called it, but nothing surprises me in this Bizarro alternate reality we live in. You can research that for yourself, as TweakTown isn't the type of website where I would report and detail those types of articles as I like to stick to tech/mainstream as much as I can... but the laptop and its contents are disgusting. It creates an opportunity that is unlimited in size, for corruption, and for the Biden administration to have their hands tied with blackmail.

But man... The Hill web host Saagar Enjeti is having a meltdown over it all... Saagar Enjti tweeted: "Vijaya Gadde, the top censorship advocate at Twitter who famously gaslit the world on Joe Rogan's podcast and censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, is very upset about the @elonmusk takeover".

Musk replied: "Suspending the Twitter account of a major news organization for publishing a truthful story was obviously incredibly inappropriate".

Steven Crowder is on point here...

Yes, Coca-Cola originally had cocaine in their drinks... so this isn't a joke, but more of a history lesson for the new generations, and those who don't know that cocaine was in the most famous drink on the planet.