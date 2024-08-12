Here's how to watch the historic interview with President Donald Trump and Elon Musk on X today

Edit: Don't worry, X spaces isn't broken right now... but the interview hasn't started (22 minutes late so far) with thousands not able to even get in. I'm currently enjoying some rather pleasant elevator music, waiting for President Trump and Elon Musk to start their discussion.

Edit #2: DDOS attack, records broken... 1 million in the X space, but now we're LIVE!

Elon Musk has been doing system scaling tests for the last few days, for his upcoming historic interview with President Donald Trump, and we're here to point you in the right direction to watch it.

This won't be the usual highly edited interview, but it will be "unscripted with no limits on subject matter, so should be highly entertaining!" said Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk in a post on X. Musk will be letting viewers submit their own questions, adding "if you have specific questions & comments, post them under the chat".

President Donald Trump is back on X over the last 24 hours, with the interview between President Trump and Elon Musk taking place on X spaces, on Trump's newly-used X account. The interview takes place at 8PM ET tonight, and midnight GMT on Tuesday in the UK, and 10AM AEST in Sydney, Australia.

President Trump said: "Elon called me, as you know he endorsed me full-throated, a great endorsement. I respect Elon a lot, he respects me. And it's not easy for him to endorse, it takes courage to endorse people. Many people have courage and many people don't".

Musk posted on X, saying he was 'going to do some system scaling tests tonight & tomorrow in advance of the conversation" which is surely to break records (and hopefully not break X itself).