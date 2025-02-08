All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Business, Financial & Legal

Elon Musk rumored to spend $40M on Superbowl ads to expose US government waste found by DOGE

SpaceX and Tesla boss Elon Musk rumored to have spent $40 million of his own money on Superbowl ads to expose US government waste that DOGE has discovered.

Elon Musk rumored to spend $40M on Superbowl ads to expose US government waste found by DOGE
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Elon Musk is rumored to spend $40 million on Superbowl commercials highlighting US government waste discovered by DOGE. President Trump has tasked Musk with auditing the Pentagon. Musk's young "commando staff" is uncovering significant government inefficiencies. Confirmation of Musk's ad spending would spotlight these issues to a vast audience.

Elon Musk is rumored to be spending $40 million of his own money on 5 commercials during one of the most-watched events in the world -- the Superbowl -- highlighting US government waste that DOGE has found.

There have been a few posts and videos that I've seen floating around on X and TikTok saying that the SpaceX and Tesla boss has spent $40 million on Superbowl commercials that would highlight discoveries made by DOGE (the Department of Government Efficiency) through USAID, and President Trump's recent mention that he's tasked Elon with auditing the Pentagon.

It would be nice to see Elon Musk himself confirm that he has personally spent $40M on advertising DOGE's findings during the Superbowl, as it would put US government waste into the eyeballs of hundreds of millions of Americans.

Elon has a "commando staff" that includes people that are young, just 21, 23, 24, 25... something Elon Musk reposted on X, to which Michael Dell -- yes, that Michael Dell as in the founder and CEO of Dell -- chipped in, saying: "I started a company when I was 19. It has worked out pretty well so far".

This team of "commando staff" are ripping through US government departments like USAID, the Department of Education, DEI policies, and soon the Pentagon, finding tens of billions of dollars per year -- and soon hundreds of billions of dollars, if not more -- of wasteful US government spending.

President Trump has asked Elon to cut spending down through DOGE and Americans are seeing that, but $40 million of ads showing all of DOGE's discoveries at the Superbowl would be a huge big balls move.

Photo of the Mr. Robot: The Complete Series [Blu-ray]
Best Deals: Mr. Robot: The Complete Series [Blu-ray]
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$52.76 USD
- $44.99 USD
Buy
$90 CAD
- $89.99 CAD
Buy
£135.81
- £112.02
Buy
$52.76 USD
- $44.99 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/8/2025 at 2:30 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles