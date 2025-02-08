Elon Musk rumored to spend $40M on Superbowl ads to expose US government waste found by DOGE

SpaceX and Tesla boss Elon Musk rumored to have spent $40 million of his own money on Superbowl ads to expose US government waste that DOGE has discovered.

TL;DR: Elon Musk is rumored to spend $40 million on Superbowl commercials highlighting US government waste discovered by DOGE. President Trump has tasked Musk with auditing the Pentagon. Musk's young "commando staff" is uncovering significant government inefficiencies. Confirmation of Musk's ad spending would spotlight these issues to a vast audience. Elon Musk is rumored to spend $40 million on Superbowl commercials highlighting US government waste discovered by DOGE. President Trump has tasked Musk with auditing the Pentagon. Musk's young "commando staff" is uncovering significant government inefficiencies. Confirmation of Musk's ad spending would spotlight these issues to a vast audience.

Elon Musk is rumored to be spending $40 million of his own money on 5 commercials during one of the most-watched events in the world -- the Superbowl -- highlighting US government waste that DOGE has found.

There have been a few posts and videos that I've seen floating around on X and TikTok saying that the SpaceX and Tesla boss has spent $40 million on Superbowl commercials that would highlight discoveries made by DOGE (the Department of Government Efficiency) through USAID, and President Trump's recent mention that he's tasked Elon with auditing the Pentagon.

It would be nice to see Elon Musk himself confirm that he has personally spent $40M on advertising DOGE's findings during the Superbowl, as it would put US government waste into the eyeballs of hundreds of millions of Americans.

Elon has a "commando staff" that includes people that are young, just 21, 23, 24, 25... something Elon Musk reposted on X, to which Michael Dell -- yes, that Michael Dell as in the founder and CEO of Dell -- chipped in, saying: "I started a company when I was 19. It has worked out pretty well so far".

This team of "commando staff" are ripping through US government departments like USAID, the Department of Education, DEI policies, and soon the Pentagon, finding tens of billions of dollars per year -- and soon hundreds of billions of dollars, if not more -- of wasteful US government spending.

President Trump has asked Elon to cut spending down through DOGE and Americans are seeing that, but $40 million of ads showing all of DOGE's discoveries at the Superbowl would be a huge big balls move.