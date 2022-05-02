All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Marc Andreessen: Elon Musk has 'shadow crew of misfits egging' him on

Mark Andreessen tweets 'I have friends, they have acquaintances, you have a shadow crew of misfits egging you on' to Elon Musk.

@anthony256
Published Mon, May 2 2022 6:25 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

We all know the controversy Elon Musk has caused over the years, but it has reached a new point right now... and in the future, it'll make the past trolls from the SpaceX and Tesla boss look like child's play.

In a new tweet, American entrepreneur -- the last time I wrote about him was when he was providing funding to a very early Oculus VR, later acquired by Facebook, now Meta -- Marc Andreessen tweeted in reply to Rob Copeland's new article on The Wall Street Times.

The WSJ article is titled "The Shadow Crew Who Encouraged Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover" with the outlet discovering a "secret crew of billionaires and misfits egging him on behind the scenes". Andreessen replied, tweeting: "I have friends, they have acquaintances, you have a shadow crew of misfits egging you on".

Rob Copeland (and the other writers on the article) are triggered in multiple ways, finishing off the piece with "Mr. Musk is now engaged in a crusade about a reinstatement of a different sort. On Wednesday, he wrote, presumably in jest, that he would buy the Coca-Cola Co. in order to restore cocaine to its formula. On Thursday, he repeated the joke, tagging Coke's official account this time".

Coincidentally, or maybe I just picked it up... but this is the second time in around a week that Elon Musk has been involved in the mention of "shadow" something. Musk posted a picture of Bill Gates and a "pregnant man" emoji and said "in case u need to lose a boner fast" to which he replied to himself with a picture and said "shadow ban council reviewing tweet".

Now we have The Wall Street Journal with an article titled "The Shadow Crew Who Encouraged Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover" with no mention of the words "shadow crew" in the actual article. Andreessen reiterates the "shadow" crew in his tweet, a week after Musk trolls with the "shadow" ban council and his Bill Gates + pregnant man emoji tweet.

Marc Andreessen: Elon Musk has 'shadow crew of misfits egging' him on 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Mr. Robot: The Complete Series [Blu-ray]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$54.08
$54.88$55.43$57.97
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/2/2022 at 2:37 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, wsj.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.