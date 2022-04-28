New York Times announces expose series on Tesla and Elon Musk

Elon Musk buys Twitter and -- of course -- The New York Times has an expose coming in May called 'Elon Musk's Crash Course'.

Elon Musk buying Twitter has ruffled more feathers than President Trump could've done, short of doing a Tony Stark and saying "fuck it, yeah... I'm Q".

Musk's adventures in securing Twitter have set the minds of even the likes of The New York Times, which announced it was preparing a TV documentary about the SpaceX and Tesla CEO. The upcoming film is called "Elon Musk's Crash Course" and is the latest in FX and The New York Times' collaborative documentary series "The New York Times Presents".

The new documentary "Elon Musk's Crash Course" is directed by Emma Schwartz, and will be an "expose into Musk's company Tesla, and its work on self-driving cars". The doco will include reporting from both Cade Metz and Neal Boudette of The New York Times, and will deep dive into Tesla's Autopilot program, which has resulted in multiple deaths that "Musk and the company has yet to publicly acknowledge, and details Musk's efforts to kill government investigations into the incidents. Several former Tesla employees will be featured in the documentary, speaking out against Musk for the first time".

"The New York Times Presents" takes a look at important people and events across the world, with the series covering the insanity that is the "family" of Britney Spears. Spears had her conservatorship (you should read into that) solved after "Framing Britney Spears" and "Controlling Britney Spears" were released.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

xxxxxxxxxxxxxx