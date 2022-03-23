All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

You can now buy Jeffrey Epstein's private islands for $125 million

You won't be able to fly there on the Lolita Express with Bill Clinton, but you can buy Jeffrey Epstein's islands for $125M now.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Mar 23 2022 10:00 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

If you ever wanted to have a pizza party and left your favorite checkerboard-themed handkerchief, the best place would be one of Jeffrey Epstein's private islands and some BFFs in Bill Clinton, Kevin Spacey, John Podesta, and many others.

You can now buy Jeffrey Epstein's private islands for $125 million 05 | TweakTown.com

There are now two of Jeffrey Epstein's luxurious and most likely satanic private islands that are up for sale, according to listing agents, for a swift $125 million. The first of which is the larger of the two islands: Great St. James. which is over 160 acres, and is around 5 minutes across the bay from St. Thomas.

But then there's the infamous and definitely DNA-scrubbed Little St. James, which is over 70 acres and has its own helipad, a private dock, gas station, two pools, a main residential compound, four guest villas, three private beaches, a gym, and a tiki hut. I'm sure there is a lot more, and taking it all in will leave you frazzled.

Whoever decides to spend the $125 million securing Epstein's private islands will see some of their money go towards outstanding lawsuits for his victims, as well as the regular costs of the estate's operations. Epstein's estate has already seen $121 million in compensation to victims under the Epstein Victims' Compensation Program -- which ended on August 2021 -- but now his private islands are up for sale so those funds can drip down to his victims finally.

Buy at Amazon

The Baron Trump Collection: Travels and Adventures of Little Baron

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
CAD $14.61
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/23/2022 at 10:00 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wsj.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.