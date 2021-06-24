John McAfee mentioned Jeffrey Epstein months before his own 'suicide'

John McAfee reportedly took his own life in his prison cell in Spain, very similar to how Jeffrey Epstein took his own life in his prison cell in New York.

If you aren't a "conspiracy theorist" or don't read these topics in the media, they've probably gone over your head -- if they have, then I would suggest diving into this if you are of a curious mind. Those that are, might have noticed that McAfee has been talking about Epstein for years since his "suicide" and now McAfee's "suicide".

If we follow the white rabbit, there's a tweet from McAfee from December 1, 2019 at the top of the post -- where he said: "Getting subtle messages from U.S. officials saying, in effect: "We're coming for you McAfee! We're going to kill yourself". I got a tattoo today just in case. If I suicide myself, I didn't. I was whackd. Check my right arm".

I don't think he could make it any clearer -- but he did, on October 16, 2020 -- 11 days after he was arrested in Spain, McAfee tweeted: "I am content in here. I have friends. The food is good. All is well. Know that if I hang myself, a la Epstein, it will be no fault of mine".

McAfee was pretty clear on what he thought about Jeffrey Epstein, the very well-connected billionaire that no one really knows what he truly did and how he was so powerful and rich. He was best friends with Bill Clinton, Bill Gates, Prince Andrew, and many other influential people -- many of which have turned up suicided, too.

In a tweet on November 13, 2019 McAfee tweeted that he "never said Jeffrey Epstein was murdered. I said he didn't commit suicide. Not the same. Could be alive. Could have never existed. Maybe murdered. I dunno. I only know he didn't commit suicide".