Elon Musk eyes buying MSNBC, Rachael Maddow to be replaced by Joe Rogan

Comcast is severing well-known media assets such as CNBC and MSNBC from its network, resulting in speculation about possible sales of legacy media sites.

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has inquired about purchasing MSNBC amid rumors that Comcast could be preparing to sell it.

The media stir about Musk possibly purchasing MSNBC began when Donald Trump Jr tagged Musk in an X post about Comcast being rumored to be quietly preparing the sale of MSNBC, with Trump Jr writing, "Hey Elon Musk, I have the funniest idea ever!!!". The inquiry from Musk comes after news broke that Comcast was rolling its media properties into a new company called SpinCo, which will sever those media assets from Comcast's NBC broadcast network.

Despite this severing, Comcast has said that none of its media properties are for sale, but that hasn't prevented speculation of sales on social media platforms, especially now that Musk has lit a fire. Musk replied to Trump Jr's X post with a similar response to what the Tesla CEO wrote when inquiring about purchasing Twitter back in 2017. "How much does it cost?".

The conversation didn't stop there as the host of "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, Joe Rogan, joined the conversation by saying if Musk purchased MSNBC, "I would like Rachael Maddow's job. I will wear the same outfit and glasses, and I will tell the same lies."

"Alex jones hosting would be the most entertaining outcome," wrote streamer Tim Pool. As for Alex Jones, the conspiracy website InfoWars was recently acquired by satirical website The Onion, which said it plans to turn the website into "a very funny, very stupid website" with the assistance of "hall of famers" from The Onion and Clickhole.