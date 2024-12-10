Tesla's new Model Q hatchback is preparing to launch for under $30,000 in 2025

Tesla is preparing to launch a new Model Q hatchback EV that will launch in the first half of 2025 costing under $30,000 to compete with BYD Dophin, more.

In a new report from The Wall Street Journal, which has a copy of Deutsche Bank's report, we can expect the new Tesla Model Q in 1H 2025 at under $30,000. WSJ reporter Becky Peterson writes: "I got a copy of the Deutsche Bank report. Here's what it does say: 1. Travis Axelrod met with DB for its Autonomous Driving Day on December 5 in NYC. 2".

"DB describes"the new Tesla model"which it calls"Model Q". 3. DB says it will launch in the first half of 2025, and will cost less than $30k with subsidies, or $37,499 if Trump cancels the IRA tax credit. 4. DB says it will be built on Tesla's existing lines".

Tesla might not name the new car the Model Q, but it would be a fitting name considering Elon Musk has posted about Q (the 'conspiracy theory') and Amazon has an AI called Q, and he already uses Model S, 3, X, and Y on the market (S-E-X-Y). But, the sub $30,000 pricing will be very, very attractive to new EV buyers, and the cheaper car will help Tesla's continued growth rate as it has a car that a far larger chunk of the market can afford.