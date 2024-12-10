All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Electric Vehicles & Cars

Tesla's new Model Q hatchback is preparing to launch for under $30,000 in 2025

Tesla is preparing to launch a new Model Q hatchback EV that will launch in the first half of 2025 costing under $30,000 to compete with BYD Dophin, more.

Tesla's new Model Q hatchback is preparing to launch for under $30,000 in 2025
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Tesla plans to launch a new Model Q hatchback EV priced under $30,000 in the first half of 2025. The vehicle will be built on existing Tesla lines and aims to attract a broader market segment. The name "Model Q" is not confirmed, but the affordable pricing is expected to boost Tesla's growth.

Tesla is preparing to launch a new Model Q hatchback EV that will cost under $30,000 and launch in the first half of 2025.

In a new report from The Wall Street Journal, which has a copy of Deutsche Bank's report, we can expect the new Tesla Model Q in 1H 2025 at under $30,000. WSJ reporter Becky Peterson writes: "I got a copy of the Deutsche Bank report. Here's what it does say: 1. Travis Axelrod met with DB for its Autonomous Driving Day on December 5 in NYC. 2".

"DB describes"the new Tesla model"which it calls"Model Q". 3. DB says it will launch in the first half of 2025, and will cost less than $30k with subsidies, or $37,499 if Trump cancels the IRA tax credit. 4. DB says it will be built on Tesla's existing lines".

Tesla might not name the new car the Model Q, but it would be a fitting name considering Elon Musk has posted about Q (the 'conspiracy theory') and Amazon has an AI called Q, and he already uses Model S, 3, X, and Y on the market (S-E-X-Y). But, the sub $30,000 pricing will be very, very attractive to new EV buyers, and the cheaper car will help Tesla's continued growth rate as it has a car that a far larger chunk of the market can afford.

Photo of the Spigen Screen Protector for Tesla Model 3 Dashboard Touchscreen
Best Deals: Spigen Screen Protector for Tesla Model 3 Dashboard Touchscreen
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/9/2024 at 11:49 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:teslarati.com, autoblog.nl

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles