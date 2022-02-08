MSI's crazy MEG Z690 GODLIKE motherboard is here, costs $2099

MSI has officially unleashed its new MEG Z690 GODLIKE motherboard, which will cost you a pretty penny coming in at $2099.

The new MSI MEG Z690 GODLIKE motherboard is one of, if not the most badass Z690 motherboard ever -- it offers record-breaking OC abilities, beautiful RGB lighting, an LCD dashboard with a panel larger than the original iPhone -- and oh-so-much more.

One Universe Created with Premium Cooling

It is covered in dark, deep, and full aluminum heat sink fashioned with a triangular grid pattern. The illuminating dragon nebula with tempered glass reveals the power with a column of faith and meteor RGB effect. The MEG Z690 GODLIKE symbolizes the endless power of the one universe, ready for every challenge.

Under its powerful appearance, there are multiple patented-pending cooling solutions. The Dual Cross Heat-pipe connects two MOS heat sinks, while the exclusive Wavy Fin Design with 7W/mK Thermal Pad provides a great surface for heat dissipation. The Magnetic Double-sided M.2 Shield Frozr effectively reduces the high-speed M.2 temperature that helps gamers enjoy its extreme performance while having the lowest operating temperature.

M-Vision Dashboard

It is equipped with the industry's first built-in touchable LCD. The 3.5 inch IPS LCD panel on the motherboard provides the next level of system diagnostics - hardware monitoring, reading debug codes, finding other useful information, and even customizing your display with dedicated MSI software. Moreover, the touchable function enables system operation, fine-tunes complicated PC settings, and even activates the windows function with customization in one touch

The M-Vision Dashboard connects the motherboard with its easy to disassemble magnetic design. Furthermore, once connected with the GODLIKE rear USB port, the dashboard can operate independently. You can put the dashboard in front of your case, on your desk, or stick to your monitor for easy access. With just one touch, your PC operation received an entire new form.

Extreme Power Solution & Storage Performance

The MEG Z690 GODLIKE features the summit direct power solution, Direct 20+2 Phases with 105A Smart Power Stage power design, dual 8-pin power connectors with exclusive Core Boost technology, and 8 Layer Server Grade with 2oz Copper PCB. This makes it all the more ready to push the latest processors to their limits!

The incredible onboard 6x M.2 connectors for the maximum storage performance with one Lightning Gen 5 solution allow gamers to get super-fast game speed. Strengthened by Magnetic Double-sided M.2 Shield Frozr, the M.2 SSDs can be cooler and faster.

The Ultimate Performance

GODLIKE features tons of the latest technology to overcome any challenge at hand. Onboard 10G Super LAN, WI-FI 6E Solution with MSI LAN Manager, Dual Thunderbolt 4, USB 4.0, Dual Lightning PCIe 5.0 Slots, Latest DDR5 Memory, Dual Front USB 3.2 Gen 2 x 2 20G Type-C, Audio Boost 5 HD, and MSI Center software all provide you the "GODLIKE" performance.

Limited Edition - Plentiful Accessory

There is only a limited quantity of this masterpiece. For those who want to pick up the MEG Z690 GODLIKE, we're offering a prioritized qualification to those who purchased a previous generation of GODLIKE motherboard or an MSI RTX 3080 or 3090 series graphics card before as an appreciation. The limited-edition comes with a MEG CORELIQUID S360 liquid cooler, 2X KINGSTON FURY BEAST DDR5 16G memory, and tons of membership rewards. Please check here for more purchase information.