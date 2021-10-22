All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

MSI MEG Z690: 'CPU Force 2' BIOS OC diagnostic tool for Alder Lake CPU

MSI will make it easy to overclock Intel 12th Gen Core 'Alder Lake' CPUs with 'CPU Force 2' BIOS OC tool on MSI Z690 motherboards.

@anthony256
Published Fri, Oct 22 2021 8:16 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

MSI is going to be offering something special on its MEG Z690 motherboards with a new feature called CPU Force 2, which will assist you in your journies overclocking your new Intel 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPU.

MSI MEG Z690: 'CPU Force 2' BIOS OC diagnostic tool for Alder Lake CPU 05 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The next-gen MSI MEG Z690 motherboards will have both CPU Force 2 and Memory Force overclocking tools, which will help you with overclocking your Intel Alder lake CPU and DDR5 RAM. How does CPU Force 2 work exactly? Once you've installed your new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPU into the MSI MEG Z690 motherboard, you'll start with a score of 100, and CPU Force 2 will detect your settings and see how they fit, and then adjust the score.

The lower the score, the better -- so CPU Force 2 will detect your settings and provide a lower score, which means you'll have better stability and overclocking headroom in your new Alder Lake processor. If you've made adjustments and CPU Force 2 doesn't like them, then you'll get a higher score. This will come in handy with power consumption and voltage running through Intel's new Alder Lake CPU, but it's not a one-button OC tool that does it for you.

MSI MEG Z690: 'CPU Force 2' BIOS OC diagnostic tool for Alder Lake CPU 06 | TweakTown.com

CPU Force 2:

  • Lower the score, lower Vcore for stability. Better overclocking capability
  • Score cannot be compared between different segments. For example, an i9-12900k scored 95 is not better than a 98 i7-12700K
  • CPU force can identify the physique of the CPU (overclocking potential)

What would've been nice to see with Z690 is a complete overhaul of the BIOS itself, making it more like a mini OS that can either be easy to use, or have advanced features for power users, enthusiasts, businesses, governments, and so on. MSI's new CPU Force 2 seems kind of... useless... but that remains to be seen, I'd love to play around with the new feature on MSI's new MEG Z690 motherboard to judge it for myself.

But what CPU Force 2 will do, is help out in that journey of overclocking your Intel Alder Lake CPU -- kind of like a built-in CPU OC guide.

Buy at Amazon

MSI MEG Z590 GODLIKE Gaming Motherboard

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$889.99
$889.99$890.99$898.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/22/2021 at 2:51 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.