All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

MSI MEG Z690 GODLIKE mobo: built-in 3.5-inch LCD as big as OG iPhone

MSI's new flagship MEG Z690 GODLIKE is a motherboard fit for a king: with a 3.5-inch display, the same size as the original iPhone.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Dec 16 2021 6:32 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

MSI has one of the craziest enthusiast motherboards with its new MEG Z690 GODLIKE, which packs a huge 3.5-inch touch display that is as big as the original Apple iPhone.

You'll want to accompany MSI's new MEG Z690 GODLIKE motherboard with Intel's new flagship Core i9-12900K processor, with the 3.5-inch touch panel being removable and connected into your PC through a USB Type-C connector, good guy points for MSI for not using a proprietary connector.

This means that you can have the 3.5-inch touch panel setup anywhere: on your desk, next to your monitor, on the side of your PC, or wherever you please. The display will show you CPU and GPU temps, settings for overclockers, quick restart and shut down buttons, and more.

As for the MSI MEG Z690 GODLIKE motherboard, you've got it packing in 22 phase CPU VRM design and support for up to 128GB of super-fast next-gen DDR5-6666+ memory. You've got 1 x PCIe 5.0 x16 and x16 slot, while another offers PCIe 4.0 x8. The board will have plenty of power flowing into it with the 24-pin power connector joined by dual 8-pin EPS power connectors that are placed above the DDR5 DIMMs.

MSI MEG Z690 GODLIKE mobo: built-in 3.5-inch LCD as big as OG iPhone 03 | TweakTown.comMSI MEG Z690 GODLIKE mobo: built-in 3.5-inch LCD as big as OG iPhone 04 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

If you want to go storage mad with NVMe M.2 SSDs there are 6 x M.2 slots (4 x PCIe 4.0 x4 and 1 x PCIe 3.0 x4) but you shouldn't need many of those M.2 slots as there's the MSI M.2 Expander Gen5 module that should be bundled in the box.

What the MSI Gen5 PCI-Express card will do is offer you the space for M.2 SSDs on a PCIe 5.0 x8 connection, where you'll have up to 128GB/sec of transfer speeds to try and hit. PCIe 5.0 is really delivering on those next-gen feels, and MSI is going to do that with the MEG Z690 GODLIKE motherboard.

Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9-12900K Desktop Processor

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$603.00
$618.88$618.88$818.91
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/16/2021 at 11:01 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.