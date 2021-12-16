MSI MEG Z690 GODLIKE mobo: built-in 3.5-inch LCD as big as OG iPhone

MSI's new flagship MEG Z690 GODLIKE is a motherboard fit for a king: with a 3.5-inch display, the same size as the original iPhone.

MSI has one of the craziest enthusiast motherboards with its new MEG Z690 GODLIKE, which packs a huge 3.5-inch touch display that is as big as the original Apple iPhone.

You'll want to accompany MSI's new MEG Z690 GODLIKE motherboard with Intel's new flagship Core i9-12900K processor, with the 3.5-inch touch panel being removable and connected into your PC through a USB Type-C connector, good guy points for MSI for not using a proprietary connector.

This means that you can have the 3.5-inch touch panel setup anywhere: on your desk, next to your monitor, on the side of your PC, or wherever you please. The display will show you CPU and GPU temps, settings for overclockers, quick restart and shut down buttons, and more.

As for the MSI MEG Z690 GODLIKE motherboard, you've got it packing in 22 phase CPU VRM design and support for up to 128GB of super-fast next-gen DDR5-6666+ memory. You've got 1 x PCIe 5.0 x16 and x16 slot, while another offers PCIe 4.0 x8. The board will have plenty of power flowing into it with the 24-pin power connector joined by dual 8-pin EPS power connectors that are placed above the DDR5 DIMMs.

If you want to go storage mad with NVMe M.2 SSDs there are 6 x M.2 slots (4 x PCIe 4.0 x4 and 1 x PCIe 3.0 x4) but you shouldn't need many of those M.2 slots as there's the MSI M.2 Expander Gen5 module that should be bundled in the box.

What the MSI Gen5 PCI-Express card will do is offer you the space for M.2 SSDs on a PCIe 5.0 x8 connection, where you'll have up to 128GB/sec of transfer speeds to try and hit. PCIe 5.0 is really delivering on those next-gen feels, and MSI is going to do that with the MEG Z690 GODLIKE motherboard.