Intel's next-gen Alder Lake architecture: everything you need to know

Intel's next-gen Alder Lake CPU architecture: Performance and Efficienct Cores are coming in the next-gen 12th Gen Core CPUs.

Published Thu, Aug 19 2021 9:11 PM CDT
Intel has detailed its next-gen Alder Lake CPU architecture, its first high-performance hybrid architecture that will debut with the new 12th Gen Core CPUs later this year.

The new Alder Lake CPUs will debut on the desktop in LGA1700 form, all the way down to mobile and ultra-mobile designs. The desktop Alder Lake flagship CPU which should take form as the Core i9-12900K, will have 8 P-cores, and 8 E-cores, with the 8 P-cores will include Hyper-Threading for a total of 24 threads of CPU power.

An integrated Xe GPU is included, with 96 EUs (or is that Xe-cores, now) so expect some decent performance out of the integrated GPU.

As for the IPC improvement from Alder Lake, we're looking at up to a 19% IPC improvement over Rocket Lake. This will be interesting to see pan out, and should see Intel securing that performance leadership.

Intel's new Alder Lake CPUs will have up to 16 cores (8 Performance, 8 Efficient) with up to 24 threads (depending on the CPU) and up to 30MB of non-inclusive LL Cache.

There's some truly next-gen technology and features inside of Intel's new Alder Lake CPU architecture, with the introduction of PCIe 5.0 that offers 2x the bandwidth of PCIe 4.0 with up to 64GB/sec on a PCIe 5.0 x16 slot.

We won't see PCIe 5.0 graphics cards overnight, but PCIe 5.0-based SSDs can be unleashed for 15GB/sec SSDs of the very near future. We've been hearing news of PCIe 5.0 SSD controllers for a few months now, and they will indeed be offering 14-15GB/sec if you can believe it.

Not only will Intel be the first to market with the new PCIe 5.0 standard, but they'll also be the first to market with the introduction of DDR5 memory. Alder Lake will support the push into the world of super-fast DDR5 memory technology, with Alder Lake including support for all four major memory technologies.

DDR5 memory will have increased overclocking support, something I'm excited to see some OC muscles flexing and world records being broken with the next-gen Intel Alder Lake CPU joined by overclocked, high-speed DDR5 memory. There's also dynamic voltage-frequency scaling, and DDR5-4800 and LP5-5200 RAM supported by Alder Lake.

Alder Lake on the desktop will arrive in the form of the new LGA 1700 socket, while the mobile design of Alder Lake will be on BGA Type3, and the Ultra Mobile design with BGA Type4 HDI.

Alder Lake broken down into simple building blocks, which is impressive to see.

Intel's next-gen Alder Lake CPUs will debut with the 12th Gen Core CPU family later this year.

