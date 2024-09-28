MSI's new Zen 5 ready X870 mobos feature 'True Wi-Fi 7' with 320MHz 5.8GHz support

MSI says its fleet of next-gen X870 and X870 motherboards will feature 'True Wi-Fi 7' with 320MHz 5.8GHz support, unlike some ASUS and GIGABYTE boards.

MSI's new Zen 5 ready X870 mobos feature 'True Wi-Fi 7' with 320MHz 5.8GHz support
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time

MSI's fleet of X870 motherboards will feature "True Wi-Fi 7" with 320MHz 5.8G support on all X870 and X870E motherboards, "unlike others" the company is pointing out (and by others, MSI means GIGABYTE and ASUS).

MSI's new Zen 5 ready X870 mobos feature 'True Wi-Fi 7' with 320MHz 5.8GHz support 51
2

The company is pushing a new marketing strategy that shows the advantages of using "True Wi-Fi 7" with our friends at Uniko's Hardware teasing that MSI will support the ATX 3.1 165W design with an additional 8-pin power connector, the full-fledged Wi-Fi 7 with 320MHz 5.8GHz support.

This will be combined with MSI's features like "EZ" GPU and SSD removal, a brand-new BIOS, and MSI wanting to step into the limelight with next-gen GPU support for NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 5090 and GeForce RTX 5080 graphics cards with an additional PCIe power connector on X870 and X870E motherboards.

Wi-Fi 7 aka 802.11be supports 360MHz wide bandwidth, but not all device s will work with this faster standard, even the new Apple iPhone 16 smartphone is limited to just 160MHz. However, MSI's new X870 series motherboards with "True Wi-Fi 7" support can use the additional frequency for meshing, improved bandwidth and connectivity, and more.

ASUS and GIGABYTE don't have many boards with True Wi-Fi 7 support, with MSI listing boards like the ASUS TUF GAMING X870-PLUS WIFI, PRIME X870-P WIFI, and ROG STRIX X870-A GAMING which all don't have True Wi-Fi 7 functionality. GIGABYTE's upcoming X870E AORUS ELITE WIFI7, X870 GAMING X WIFI 7, and X870 EAGLE WIFI 7 motherboards are the same: no True Wi-Fi 7.

However, the X870E AORUS MASTER has support for the true Wi-Fi 7 320MHz 5.8GHz frequency.

Photo of the product for sale

AMD Ryzen 9 9900X 12-Core, 24-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$439.00
$439.00$449.00-
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/28/2024 at 5:30 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:hardwareand.co, videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Tags