MSI's new Zen 5 ready X870 mobos feature 'True Wi-Fi 7' with 320MHz 5.8GHz support

MSI says its fleet of next-gen X870 and X870 motherboards will feature 'True Wi-Fi 7' with 320MHz 5.8GHz support, unlike some ASUS and GIGABYTE boards.

MSI's fleet of X870 motherboards will feature "True Wi-Fi 7" with 320MHz 5.8G support on all X870 and X870E motherboards, "unlike others" the company is pointing out (and by others, MSI means GIGABYTE and ASUS).

The company is pushing a new marketing strategy that shows the advantages of using "True Wi-Fi 7" with our friends at Uniko's Hardware teasing that MSI will support the ATX 3.1 165W design with an additional 8-pin power connector, the full-fledged Wi-Fi 7 with 320MHz 5.8GHz support.

This will be combined with MSI's features like "EZ" GPU and SSD removal, a brand-new BIOS, and MSI wanting to step into the limelight with next-gen GPU support for NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 5090 and GeForce RTX 5080 graphics cards with an additional PCIe power connector on X870 and X870E motherboards.

Wi-Fi 7 aka 802.11be supports 360MHz wide bandwidth, but not all device s will work with this faster standard, even the new Apple iPhone 16 smartphone is limited to just 160MHz. However, MSI's new X870 series motherboards with "True Wi-Fi 7" support can use the additional frequency for meshing, improved bandwidth and connectivity, and more.

ASUS and GIGABYTE don't have many boards with True Wi-Fi 7 support, with MSI listing boards like the ASUS TUF GAMING X870-PLUS WIFI, PRIME X870-P WIFI, and ROG STRIX X870-A GAMING which all don't have True Wi-Fi 7 functionality. GIGABYTE's upcoming X870E AORUS ELITE WIFI7, X870 GAMING X WIFI 7, and X870 EAGLE WIFI 7 motherboards are the same: no True Wi-Fi 7.

However, the X870E AORUS MASTER has support for the true Wi-Fi 7 320MHz 5.8GHz frequency.