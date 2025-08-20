MSI unveils MEG X870E GODLIKE X Edition motherboard, celebrating 10 years of GODLIKE

MSI has just introduced its new MEG X870E GODLIKE X Edition motherboard, a masterclass board celebrating the 10th anniversary of the GODLIKE series.

The upgraded MEG X870E GODLIKE X Edition motherboard has a black and gold aesthetic, and with only 1000 units being made, each of them comes with a golden nameplate engraved with a unique number from 1-1000. You'll also get a cool collectors stand and a black-colored Lucky Stuff toy.

MSI's new MEG X870E GODLIKE X Edition motherboard has some new upgrades that include the OC Engine, which allows for independent BCLK control, with a promise of up to 15% more gaming performance on AMD Ryzen CPUs, and better overclocking abilities. The new MEG X870E GODLIKE X Edition motherboard features an onboard BCLK jumper for any enthusiasts that want to personally tweak their CPUs.

9

VIEW GALLERY - 9 IMAGES

One of the other big upgrades on the MEG X870E GODLIKE X Edition motherboard is the doubling of the BIOS capacity from 32MB to 64MB, allowing for new capabilities with existing and future Ryzen CPUs. MSI's new high-end motherboard has optimized PCIe slots with full x16 (for a graphics card) and full x4 lanes for M.2 SSD bandwidth. It also rocks 5GbE LAN, Wi-Fi 7, and USB 40Gbps.

We will have the full details in the coming days, with MSI to fully detail its exotic new MEG X870E GODLIKE X Edition motherboard, and it has already started out of the gate with Taiwanese overclocker "TSAIK" using the board and overclocking the AMD Ryzen 9 9700X up to a huge 7.304GHz (7304MHz).