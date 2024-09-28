MSI confirms new CU-DIMM DDR5 support for AMD Ryzen 9000, Ryzen 8000 series CPUs

MSI confirms it will have CUDIMM DDR5 memory support for AMD Ryzen 9000 and Ryzen 800 series CPUs: CUDIMM starts at DDR5-6400 specs.

MSI has just confirmed that it will support CUDIMM DDR5 memory on AMD Ryzen 9000 and Ryzen 8000 series CPUs.

What is CUMM exactly? It's a memory that enhances signal integrity, which allows memory manufacturers to drive up memory frequencies that are independent of the memory controller. The benefit? You'll get improved stability and reliability at higher memory speeds, with CUDIMM memory modules starting at 6400MT/s.

But, we have multiple memory manufacturers that have already announced CUDIMM memory kits, with speeds of 9200MT/s up to 9600MT/s with the promise of 10,000MT/s+ kits in the future. AMD will be lifting the embargo on its new X870E and X870 motherboard reviews, so we'll find out everything we need to know in the coming days.

MSI recently discussed supporting CUDIMM memory on its X870 motherboards at a recent press event, with the company explaining that changes to the memory slot design for better signal quality was used, and that we'll have support for CUDIMM memory modules on Ryzen 9000 and Ryzen 8000 series CPUs.

Key Features of CUDIMM DDR5: