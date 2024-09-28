MSI confirms new CU-DIMM DDR5 support for AMD Ryzen 9000, Ryzen 8000 series CPUs

MSI confirms it will have CUDIMM DDR5 memory support for AMD Ryzen 9000 and Ryzen 800 series CPUs: CUDIMM starts at DDR5-6400 specs.

MSI confirms new CU-DIMM DDR5 support for AMD Ryzen 9000, Ryzen 8000 series CPUs
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time

MSI has just confirmed that it will support CUDIMM DDR5 memory on AMD Ryzen 9000 and Ryzen 8000 series CPUs.

What is CUMM exactly? It's a memory that enhances signal integrity, which allows memory manufacturers to drive up memory frequencies that are independent of the memory controller. The benefit? You'll get improved stability and reliability at higher memory speeds, with CUDIMM memory modules starting at 6400MT/s.

But, we have multiple memory manufacturers that have already announced CUDIMM memory kits, with speeds of 9200MT/s up to 9600MT/s with the promise of 10,000MT/s+ kits in the future. AMD will be lifting the embargo on its new X870E and X870 motherboard reviews, so we'll find out everything we need to know in the coming days.

MSI recently discussed supporting CUDIMM memory on its X870 motherboards at a recent press event, with the company explaining that changes to the memory slot design for better signal quality was used, and that we'll have support for CUDIMM memory modules on Ryzen 9000 and Ryzen 8000 series CPUs.

Key Features of CUDIMM DDR5:

  • Increased Density: DDR5 supports higher capacities per module, with individual modules potentially reaching up to 128GB or more, enabling systems to handle larger data sets.
  • On-Die ECC and Advanced PMIC: DDR5 includes on-die ECC (Error Correction Code) for improved data integrity and a more advanced power management integrated circuit (PMIC), which helps in optimizing power usage, crucial for mobile and high-efficiency computing.
  • Lower Voltage: While DDR4 operates at 1.2V, DDR5 reduces this to 1.1V, which not only lowers power consumption but also reduces heat output, which is beneficial for dense server environments and laptops.
  • Enhanced Signal Integrity: With higher speeds, signal integrity becomes critical. DDR5 implements features like improved command/address training and more robust on-die termination to handle higher frequencies without signal degradation.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

