ADATA's new XPG DDR5 RAM used in OC world record: DDR5-8118 speeds

ADATA has broken a DDR5 memory OC world record, reaching DDR5-8118 speeds on its next-gen XPG DDR5 memory, which debuts soon.

Published Sun, Oct 24 2021 9:34 PM CDT
ADATA has broken an overclocking record with next-gen DDR5 memory, with ADATA's in-house XPG DDR5 memory the first to be overclocked to DDR5-8118 speeds.

The company promised that it would be launching new DDR5-8400 memory in the future, but it wouldn't be with the first batches of DDR5 memory releases. However, just before the release of Intel's new Alder Lake and Z690 platform which has support for PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 technologies, ADATA has pushed its DDR5 to 8118 MT/s.

ADATA's own in-house XPG Overclocking Lab (XOCL) overclocked ADATA's upcoming DDR5 memory to 8118 MT/s which wins XPG the award of the first DRAM provider to hit this milestone using DDR5 memory.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

